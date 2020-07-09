ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Angiosperms were not always the "queens" of plants on Earth

By Brian Adam
Angiosperms have not always been the 'queens' of plants on Earth

A study analyzes the evolution of angiosperms, the most advanced and abundant plants on Earth, discovering that millions of years have passed before achieving evolutionary success.

The angiosperms include many different species among the most advanced plants on our planet. The evolutionary success of these plants, which as a distinctive feature is that of having a so-called true flower and a protected seed, is undeniable. However, this has not always been the case and, for a long period of time, the angiosperms have not been able to impose themselves, effectively and quickly, on our planet with their fragrant and colourful flowers. This discovery was made by scientists from the Royal Botanic Sydney and of Australian Institute of Botany Science who published their study on Nature Ecology and Evolution, focusing on the evolutionary history of angiosperms. To write the study, the experts analyzed and studied a large amount of data and fossils and also previous studies.

The research shows that angiosperms made their first appearance on our planet, about 140 million years ago, if not even earlier, then approximately 100 million years ago most of the families we know and who cheer us with their colours and scents appeared. There is, therefore, a period of time between 37 and 57 million years ago in which the angiosperms remained, how to say, muted on Earth. For about a third of their existence, they have failed to establish themselves and have been second-rate actresses. But why, for this great period of time, have they failed to impose themselves as happened later? Scientists aren’t sure but have made some hypotheses about it.

Nowadays, they tell us, pollinators are extremely efficient in their work and this has affected the bulk evolutionary success of angiosperms. It is, therefore, possible that in the past these pollinators were not particularly efficient in their work. Another hypothesis concerns the collision of the meteorite with the Earth, the cause of the extinction of the dinosaurs and which, in some way, has forced a turnover of plant species. From this turnover, it was the angiosperms that benefited.

