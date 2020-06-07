Tech NewsMobileShopping Guide
Android smartphones, the ranking of the most powerful in May 2020 according to AnTuTu

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Android smartphones, the ranking of the most powerful in May 2020 according to AnTuTu

After unveiling the most powerful processors in the Android field, the well-known AnTuTu Benchmark platform returns to release one of its usual rankings related to the best performing smartphones.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena, AnTuTu Benchmark has disclosed the ranking that also includes those Android devices arrived on the Chinese market, who perhaps have not seen the light of us. In short, the Chinese one is probably the most complete ranking of this type, compared to the global one in which some important smartphones are often missing.

Without this due premise, the more powerful Android smartphones in May 2020 according to AnTuTu Benchmark are those below.

  1. OPPO Find X2 Pro (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 / 256GB): 604123 points (on average);
  2. OPPO Find X2 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 / 256GB): 600884 points;
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 / 512GB): 600264 points;
  4. OPPO Ace2 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 / 256GB): 598547 points;
  5. iQOO Neo3 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 / 256GB): 597528 points;
  6. Redmi K30 Pro (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 / 256GB): 594188 points;
  7. iQOO 3 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 / 256GB): 587995 points;
  8. Realme X50 Pro 5G (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 / 128GB): 586296 points;
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 / 256GB): 584598 points;
  10. I live NEX 3S 5G (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 / 256GB): 582971 points.

In short, to dominate the ranking are smartphones that mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

As regards, however, the ranking of more powerful mid-range Android smartphones, the devices involved are the following.

  1. OPPO Reno3 5G (MediaTek Dimensity 1000L, 8 / 128GB): 403607 points (on average);
  2. Honor 30 (Hisilicon Kirin 985, 8 / 128GB): 387583 points;
  3. Huawei nova 7 (Hisilicon Kirin 985, 8 / 128GB): 385323 points;
  4. Honor 30S (Hisilicon Kirin 820, 8 / 256GB): 362502 points;
  5. Honor X10 (Hisilicon Kirin 820, 6 / 128GB): 360460 points;
  6. Huawei nova 7 SE (Hisilicon Kirin 820, 8 / 128GB): 353868 points;
  7. OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8 / 128GB): 342415 points;
  8. I live S6 5G (Samsung Exynos 980, 8 / 128GB): 330037 points;
  9. I live X30 5G (Samsung Exynos 980, 8 / 128GB): 326879 points;
  10. Redmi K30 5G (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8 / 128GB): 322867 points.

It is interesting to note that the top six positions are occupied only by smartphones with MediaTek or Hisilicon SoC.

