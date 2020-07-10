Android smartphone, which will be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 865+?

After the announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor, which some thought did not arrive this year due to the COVID-19, the “race” between the producers begins the first Android smartphone with the new SoC.

It is now a custom: every time a processor is announced, companies try to use it first, in order to have the best performance on the market. According to also to what Notebookcheck reported, the “chosen one” could be him Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone, since it recently appeared in the AnTuTu Benchmark database with a total of 648871 points. In case you are wondering, yes: it is that device with an unusual packaging that should be launched during this month.

Another possible “candidate” could be ASUS ROG Phone 3, as also reported by GSMArena. In this case, the European presentation will be held on 22 July 2020. In short, for the moment two devices designed for gamers seem to be in “pole position”. In the tablet field instead, according to what is written by 9to5Google, it could be Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which according to the latest rumours could arrive on August 5, 2020, together with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range (among other things, this latter range could also make use of the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G). We’ll see.