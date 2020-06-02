MobileAndroidTech NewsApps
Android already watches that nothing happens to us when we walk alone on the street

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A few hours ago, one of those events took place that dismantled the communication plans of a company around the news it was preparing for its new mobile operating system. Android 11 will be next on the list and Google is already preparing important announcements since, these days, the famous I / O conference should have made a few headlines about its new features.

The case is that Android 11 has appeared on the scene after an update by mistake of those of Mountain View, which inadvertently they have shown some of the letters they had stored to discover little by little in the event (already cancelled) scheduled for tomorrow. But while this news arrives, those of Mountain View have taken their Pixels by surprise a really interesting function, which has to do with our safety and putting a quick method of calling emergencies in case of ending problems.

Quick access modes

One of the challenges that mobile operating systems have faced in recent years has been that of allowing us to quickly communicate with emergency teams in case we run into trouble. Pressing the power buttons of smartphones for a period of time can allow us to send messages and help to our trusted contacts, but what happens when we have lost consciousness and are unable to do so?

Safe solo walks with Android.

According to the information that appeared Google has just released a mode that will protect us when we are alone on the street. A kind of watchman who is integrated into the phone and who controls what we do expressly in those time intervals when we will not have anyone else with us: a walk in the mountains, on a road, on a street just busy …

The idea is that at the beginning of this tour we turn on the vigilant mode and, after defining the space of time that we are going to control (half an hour, one, two or more), let’s get going. There will come a time when, at the end of that walk, the phone tells us to tell him if we are fine and that there are no problems … but if we cannot answer for whatever reason, how will he act?

In case the expected time is exceeded and we have not shown that we are well, the phone will give 60 seconds of margin to initiate contact with the people that we define, to which you will send distress messages as well as our location, both through messaging apps and Google Maps itself. This will allow those who are looking for us to easily locate us in the area where we are.

