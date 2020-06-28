Android endless racing games: the best ‘endless runner’ that we can find on Google Play

Despite the fact that in Google Play, and in many other digital game stores, we can easily find millions of available titles, not all of them are as different from each other as they seem. The categories are quite clear and when we go to the most popular, the mechanics have often repeated over and over again with minimal variations so that some games are distinguished from each other. It is the case, to quote one of the best-known examples, of endless runners.

Games that consist of keeping the character running as long as possible and with a fairly basic interaction when controlling it. Run and dodge, and jump, and slide and, at most, shoot something once in a while. A simple mechanic that nevertheless produces really entertaining games, and here we are going to try to tell you the best and most popular that we find today on Android.

Subway Surfers

Watch out for the data because here we not only find an endless runner fun, aesthetic and superbly calibrated in terms of the evolution of your level of difficulty, but also with the most downloaded game in the history of Android. Almost nothing. The protagonist? A graffiti artist who gets caught red-handed and he has to flee from the police bypassing fences, stopped trains and running trains.

The game is completely free Well, we can evolve based on the prizes that we find during our endless careers, or doubling the rewards by seeing advertising once they hunt us down. But if we want, there are the purchases inside the game to equip ourselves faster and better.

Subway Surfers Price: Free (purchases inside)

Download it at: Google Play

Jetpack Joyride

Another of the Android classics is, again, a non-stop running game. Here the perspective changes since we do not have the camera behind us but we play a game with side perspective. We run from right to left avoiding all that is avoidable and growing with the equipment that we find.

As in the case of Subway Surfers, we can play Jetpack Joyride without having to invest a single euro in the game but, as usual, we have the purchases there to accelerate our progression. Let each one choose. Jetpack Joyride, one of the best endless runners that the mobile ecosystem has given us. To play for hours.

Jetpack Joyride Price: Free (purchases inside)

Download it at: Google Play

Temple Run and Temple Run 2

We are going to group them so as not to perpetuate this compilation because we are talking about games that are extremely similar to each other. We recover the rear perspective to find another of the classics of this style of video games. On this occasion, the camera will also rotate with us giving us the feeling that we are not facing a straight corridor that has no end.

With the Temple Runs we are in front of a game in which we assault graves and what we have to do is run without stopping. We will collect precious coins and gems, we will jump gaps, we will get hooked on zip lines and we will get on mineral transport wagons. For what? For run away from a big gorilla that wants to make us banana porridge. Very entertaining, it is worth giving it a try. And of course, it’s free.

Temple Run and Temple Run 2 Price: Free (purchases inside)

Temple Run: Google Play

Temple Run 2: Google Play

Super Mario run

One of the last to arrive was also one of the most popular to have become. The reason is obvious: Nintendo universe and with our favourite plumber at the helm. The mechanics are the same as in previous games in the saga, with the exception that we cannot stop here. Mario advances and advances and has to dodge everything that is avoidable so that the game does not end prematurely.

Super Mario Run is free in its beginnings although it won’t be long before we have to go through the box. Of course, we will not have any type of advertising inside. Is a pay-to-play full-fledged and once we have the full game we can access other game modes such as Racing or Remix 10. Recommended.

Super Mario run Price: Free trial and subsequent purchase

Download it at: Google Play

Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey

Sorry, it is impossible for me to be objective with these games because they are my favourites in mobile ecosystems. We are talking about an infinite racing title with side perspective, and perhaps the most exquisite graphics that can be found in mobile video games. With overwhelming simplicity, the different layers into which the bottom is divided give us the sensation of a fluid advance through deserts, rivers and mountains.

Mounted on our snowboard, we will have to dodge stones, jump chasms, climb rock walls and, of course, grind nonstop for ropes and lianas. A delight for the senses with a zen mode that allows us to enjoy the ride without having to compete. If you can play with quality headphones, do it. These games are a delight for the senses.

Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey Price: Free (purchases inside)

Alto’s Adventure: Google Play

Alto’s Odyssey: Google Play

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Maybe we are here before one of the endless runners more unknown that we are in Android, and also before one of the most cared for at the design level. The mechanics are again tremendously simple with the exception that we stumbled upon something original. Here you do not run from the camera or to the side, here we run to the screen, from the front, and behind the back, we find some bullies who do not want to do us any good.

‘Bendy in Nightmare Run’ has a style that reminds us of Disney from its origins, with games in black and white and games in sepia that are very fun. Again we have in our hands a free game in which to collect to continue advancing, although we can take out the credit card if we think that we are going too slowly. There each one.

Bendy in Nightmare Run Price: Free (purchases inside)

Download it at: Google Play

Spider-man: Unlimited

If the last name or the article in which we are does not give you a clue of what type of game we are in, we tell you: it is an endless runner. And of course, the protagonist is Spider-man. But not just any Spider-man, all of them, because with the passage of the games we can go unlocking uniforms and characters to end up forming a whole multiverse of protagonists of the neighbour and friend, Spider-man.

As soon as we are Peter Parker as Miles Morales, as we get into Gwen Stacy’s dark suit, and our goal is to advance, collect and beat the enemies that appear on the screen. From Electro to the Green Goblin, though many more of the universe of the arachnid comics. Free, again, but with purchases inside, again. Very highly recommended.

MARVEL Spider-man: Unlimited Price: Free (purchases inside)

Download it at: Google Play

These are the nine titles we’ve collected so far, which we consider to be the nine best non-stop running games out there in the Android world. If you have suggestions to add to the list, leave them in comments and we will make the article continue to grow with your contributions.