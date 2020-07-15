Tech NewsApps
Updated:

Android, Cerberus banking trojan downloaded 10,000 times via the Play Store

By Brian Adam
5
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The NEOWISE comet will shine with never in the next few days: next time in 7000 years

On March 27 of this year, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope discovered a new...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the EU reopens borders to 15 countries: excluding the United States, Russia and Brazil

As widely expected, the European Union has given the go-ahead to travel, but with important conditionalities. For example, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Android, Cerberus banking trojan downloaded 10,000 times via the Play Store

The Play Store, Google’s digital store pre-installed on many Android devices, is chock full of apps. Not all, however, have “good intentions”. In fact, sometimes security researchers discover malicious apps that are best avoided. This time we talk to you about Cerberus, a banking trojan.

Press release: Rome, 13 July 2020 – Researchers from Avast’s Mobile Threat Labs team, the world leader in cybersecurity, have discovered the Cerberus banking trojan on Google Play, disguised within the legitimate application “Calculadora de Moneda”, downloaded over 10,000 times by Android users in Spain.

According to Avast researchers, the application he hid his malicious intentions for the first few weeks while being available on the store, probably to acquire users and gain their trust, before starting any malicious activity that could have attracted the attention of security researchers or the Google Play Protect team.

In a second moment the app – through the commands given by a command and control (C&C) server – activated the Cerberus banking trojan, overlapping the legitimate app for home banking already present on the user’s device.

At this final stage, Cerberus is unable to steal all access data to the current account, read text messages and two-factor authentication details, which means it is able to bypass all security measures.

In the case of “Calculadora de Moneda,” the C&C server in question and its payload were active until a few days ago and then stopped sending the malicious code. It is a tactic that scammers often use for hiding from detection, limiting the time window in which it is possible to discover the harmful activity.

All the results of this research have been reported to Google.
What aroused particular interest and that characterized this campaign under consideration was the way in which the banking trojan managed to sneak sneakily into the Google Play Store.

How to protect yourself from mobile banking Trojans

Avast experts recommend users to take the following measures to protect themselves from these types of threats:

  • Verify that your banking app is certified. If the interface seems unfamiliar or strange, check back with the bank’s customer service team.
  • Use the two-factor authentication if the bank offers it as an option.
  • Rely only on reliable app stores, such as Google Play or Apple’s App Store. Even though the malware in question was on Google Play, its payload was downloaded from an external source. Disabling the option to download apps from other sources, this type of banking Trojan can be avoided.
  • Before downloading a new app, check user ratings. If there are many negative reviews, it is probably an app not to be used.
  • Pay attention to permissions required by an app. In the event of excessive requests, it is to be considered as an alarm bell.
  • Malware will often ask to become a device administrator to gain control of it. Never grant this permission unless you deem it really necessary.
  • Use security app which also detects and protects against threats of this type.

End of the press release: For more information, see the Future Security Time (Avast) blog.

More Articles Like This

Chrome’s basic mode will reduce the bitrate of streaming videos to save data

Apps Brian Adam -
It was the month of April of the year 2019 when Google launched the new data saving mode for its browser, Chrome. Called "Lite...
Read more

What is the meaning of the smiley face emoji covering your mouth?

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Every day we accompany our conversations with these emoticons, but do you know the meaning of the smiley face emoji covering your mouth? Our conversations...
Read more

NASA, how a rover could move on Venus: Youseef Ghali wins

Space tech Brian Adam -
The objectives of NASA (and of the United States of America) mainly concern the Moon and Mars, as we well know from Donald Trump's...
Read more

The Pixel 4a appears by mistake in the Google Store showing its first official image

Android Brian Adam -
We have been seven months with rumors and leaks of the new Pixel 4a, whose launch seems to resist due to the current situation...
Read more

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Space tech Brian Adam -
Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy an astronomical show. After the...
Read more

Postponement for the Galaxy Fold 2: the folding smartphone will not be at Unpacked in August

Android Brian Adam -
Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be part of the Samsung Unpacked 2020 in August. The popular leaker Max Weinbach in fact...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY