Android 11, Google wants to do things big: dedicated live for the Beta

After releasing the third Developer Preview, Google is preparing, as widely announced by the official roadmap (which you can see at the bottom of the news), to enter Android 11 in its Beta phase. However, it seems that the Mountain View company wants to do things big.

In fact, according to what reported by The Verge and as written by Google itself on the official website of Android 11, there will be a live streaming event that will decree the start of the Beta phase of the next major release of the green robot operating system. In particular, the live will start at 17:00 Italian time on June 3, 2020 and will continue until 18:00. In short, Google intends to do things in a big way, also to "react" properly to this complex period (remember that the company was forced to cancel the Google I / O 2020 and that the release of the first Beta version was scheduled for March 2020, probably during the event).

During "The Beta Launch Show", this is the name given to the event by the Californian company, according to Google, many of the new features included in the next major release of the green robot will be revealed. Put simply, we can consider this live streaming as a sort of "first substitute" for the 2020 edition of Google I / O (there may be other events for new devices). Obviously it's not the same thing, but at least fans from all over the world know where to look to know everything there is to know about Android 11.

Among other things, the Mountain View company has released a trailer dedicated to the event (which you can see through the player above).