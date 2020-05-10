Sunday, May 10, 2020
Techology
Updated:

Android 11 DP4: our test, between Picture-in-picture and new icons

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Android 11 DP4: our test, between Picture-in-picture and new icons

After announcing the live streaming dedicated to the launch of the first Beta version, Google has released, somewhat surprisingly, the fourth Developer Preview of Android 11. As usual, we analyzed it to show you the features the Mountain View company is working on.

Before showing you the main news, we remind you that we are in one preliminary stage of development of the next version of the green robot operating system. In fact, the build that we tried is designed for developers and for "geek" fans, who have a smartphone from Google Pixel 2 and up. If you want to deepen the topic, we advise you to consult the previous articles, from the test of the DP1 to the analysis of the DP2, passing by the deepening of the novelties arrived with the DP3.

Without this due premise, which also serves to make you understand that it is a preliminary release (some of the "primary" news should arrive at the launch of the first Beta, scheduled for June 3, 2020), let's see what are the main features implemented by Google in this build.

  • The Picture-in-picture window can be resized. Finally, after anticipations and leaks from the code, BigG activated this feature on the DP4 and we were able to test it. To give you a concrete example, it was enough for us to open one of our live on Twitch, press the Home button and tap on the window to increase its size. You can also drag the window from an angle to further enlarge it. In addition, an 'X' has been added to close the application directly while in PiP. We have encountered several bugs with this feature and it was not very easy to maximize the window, but it is interesting that Google is working on it;
  • The gesture to "recover" newly closed apps has been removed. During the DP3 analysis, we told you about the appearance of a gesture that allowed, through a simple swipe, to "recover" the application just closed. Well, Google has decided to remove it in DP4. This is unfortunate, but probably the Mountain View company has its good reasons;
  • There are new forms of icons. By going to Settings> Display> Styles and backgrounds and creating a custom preset, you can now choose two new icon shapes. However, for the moment they appear only in the preview and applying them nothing happens;
  • Permanent notifications can no longer be "hidden". In DP3, Google introduced the possibility of "grouping" the notifications of the most "persistent" active background apps, such as the screen recorder, in a convenient "Apps active in the background" section. Unfortunately, this possibility is no longer available in DP4.

For the rest, some were made minor changes (such as fixes related to the display of the status bar on Pixel 4 and the introduction of a "tutorial" to learn how to use gestures). In short, the Mountain View company is continuing to work on Android 11, introducing new interesting possibilities. We just have to wait for June 3, 2020 to know other features that will be introduced in the next major release of the green robot.

