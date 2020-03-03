Android 11 can tell if your Pixel isn’t quite on a wireless charger

Now that the Android 11 early developer build is out (and out earlier than usual), people are beginning to spot some neat little changes. One spotted on Reddit and reported by 9to5Google has caught our eye for the fact it’s a small change that could solve a big issue.

It seems that when a Pixel 4 with the dev build is placed on a wireless charger and the Qi components aren’t aligned properly, the phone displays a red wwarning message letting you know you need to realign. This could be incredibly handy – we’ve often placed phones down on flat Qi chargers and come back later to discover the phone wasn’t actually charging.

It’s worth noting that 9to5Google could only get this working on one Pixel they tested, but hopefully it’ll come to all Pixel 3, 4 and, presumably, 5 devices when Android 11 is released later in the year.









Image: 9to5Google







Presumably this works by the charger and phone Qi sensors being partially aligned and therefore able to detect a current but unable to deliver a full one. Whatever is at play it is quite clever and will save you waking up in the morning with a phone about to run out of battery.

On the other hand, long live charging cables?