Android 11 Beta is available: our test and how to install it

By Brian Adam
Android 11 Beta is available: our test and how to install it

Completely surprising, after postponing everything because of the protests in the USA, Google has decided to release without too much warning the first Beta version of Android 11.

What changes from the Developer Preview

In fact, according to what reported by The Verge, the Mountain View giant has made the update available starting from the evening of today 10 June 2020. In short, after four Developer Preview, intended mainly for developers and the most avid “geeks” , we have officially entered the test phase that counts, that is, the one that allows all owners of Pixel smartphones a bit (Pixel 2 and up) to get your hands on a relatively “stable” version of Android. Essentially, this is a build that can be used on a daily basis.

How to install the first beta of Android 11

Since previously it was not “stable” builds, Google had allowed people to install the Developer Preview via “flash” of the factory image / OTA, while now the procedure is simplified to give everyone a way to try the Beta version of Android 11. For this reason, it is worth describing the new method to install this version. Here are the instructions (you must obviously have a compatible Pixel smartphone, from Pixel 2 onwards).

  1. Connect to the official website of the Android Beta program from your device;
  2. Click on the “Log in“;
  3. Do the login with your Google account;
  4. Click on the “View your eligible devices” button. The portal will let you know if your device is compatible with Android 11 Beta;
  5. If yes, at the bottom of the page you will find your compatible device and just press the appropriate button to carry out the registration to the Beta program;
  6. At this point, you should receive one notification that informs you of the availability of the update or just go to the path Settings> System> Advanced> System Update and perform a manual check. Perfect, now you just have to press the button “Download and install” and wait for the system to complete the operation.

Obviously, if, as in our case, you are among those who have already tried the Developer Preview, your device is already registered with the Beta program, so you just need to search for the update from the settings.

The main new features of Android 11 Beta 1

For all the details on the news introduced by the first Beta of Android 11, we refer you to the official Google blog (in English).

The article being updated. We are testing the Beta right now. We will soon update with more information on the new features and with screenshots in Italian.

