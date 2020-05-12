Android 10 comes to these Samsung phones

At the end of last year, Android 10, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system has reached all high-end devices. Now we have incredible news, since the latest version of Android is already coming to low and mid-range smartphones, and the first to have the update are the devices Samsung. Here we tell you what they are.

You can also read: 5 reasons why the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is surprising

What Samsung phones will Android 10 get?

The first is Samsung Galaxy A10, equipment that you find in Telcel Online Store. The second low-end Samsung device Android 10 is receiving is the Galaxy A20e.

For now the update to the latest version of the mobile operating system is only available in India and Slovakia for the second model; although it will be a matter of time before it reaches the rest of the world, including Mexico.

Best of all, these phones will not only have Android 10, as they can also install the customization patch One UI 2.0 developed by the mobile company, as well as a security enhancement.

If you are waiting for the latest version of Android on your Samsung device, you should be very aware, since the users of these smartphones will receive a notification advising them of the update.

Also read: This is how the Samsung invisible keyboard for cell phones works

And if what you want is to release one of the new Samsung equipment with the latest operating system, remember that in Telcel you find the surprising Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra and the amazing folding smartphone Galaxy Z Flip, all with the #euroXlive

And what team do you want to start using Android 10 on?

You can also read: That's how spectacular the new Samsung Galaxy S20 are

: