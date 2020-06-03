Analysis Borderlands Legendary Collection, the return to Pandora in portable mode

The first three installments of the Borderlands saga are already available at Nintendo Switch through the "Legendary Collection", which includes Borderlands 1, Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel along with various DLC additional content. Gearbox and 2K Games (in addition to Ture Me Up Games by the hand of Fractured Byte, in charge of the port) propose us to return to Pandora to relive a series of crazy action adventures or discover them for the first time in a different way. After playing the titles in this new version, we bring you an analysis of them and indicate the main differences they present with respect to their original versions.

3 different stories in one pack

Despite belonging to the genre shooter, this first Borderlands trilogy has an important weight in its plot and in the way it develops through various primary and secondary missions. In the version we are dealing with, none of this has been retouched, but rather it is 1-1 with respect to what we already experienced when we put ourselves at the controls (or with mouse and PC) of the corresponding titles for the first time.

For starters, a characteristic of the Borderlands saga is that it allows us to choose between different types of characters pre-created at start. Each of them presents some special features and abilities, which we can improve later thanks to the slope RPG that presents the saga. For example, in the first Borderlands we can choose between Lilith (a siren with a special power that stops time and allows you to move around the stage), Brick (a tank that adores explosive weapons and attack with its own fists), Mordecai (a hunter who handles snipers and travels accompanied by Bloodwing, his eagle) and Roland (a soldier whose special ability allows him to deploy a turret).

In Borderlands 2 and The Pre-sequel We find different characters but the classes are maintained to a certain extent, so we will always find a protagonist who best fits our personal tastes. In addition, the Gearbox saga presents us with a interesting universe that goes beyond a few badass conversations and whose plot has continuity throughout deliveries. For this reason, if we have not yet entered the saga and we are interested or if we have any of the pending titles, opting for a collection so it brings them all together in their remastered versions (and add DLC at no additional cost) is an option to consider.

Lots of weapons, quality loot, and customization options

As it is a shooter, the most interesting playable section are the weapons. In the Borderlands saga we find a large number of them ranging from pistols and shotguns until rocket launchers and sniper rifles. Despite the fact that each of the classes is specialized in a type of weapon, we can use the one we want regardless of the character we carry. We can obtain them both from the bodies of our enemies and from chests or vending machines in which Marcus offers a wide arsenal to equip us.

The distinctive aspect of the weapons of the saga is that they present very diverse characteristics such as elemental ammunition (fire, toxic, ice, etc.) or effects such as attaching grenades to enemy bodies, among others. Since we cannot edit them and we have to trust what we have, something that will happen is that we will constantly change the weapons we carry with us in order to face the increasing dangers that are presented to us.

At portable mode offered by Nintendo Switch It's uncomfortable for the control of certain weapons, especially if we shoot from a distance. The main reason is due to reduced screen size, since it will be difficult to distinguish the most distant enemies and read according to what subtitles or letters of the menus of the game. In dock mode, connected to television, it can be controlled considerably better although as it is a shooter we would always recommend the use of mouse and keyboard to obtain the best possible precision.

A additional option offered by this port on Switch is the "motion control”, Which we can enable or disable at any time in the game menu. By having it active we can separate the joy-con and, with the right, point manually by moving it to decide where the camera is going. It is an interesting option but in practice it is of little use and somewhat chaotic, especially to follow those enemies that do not stop moving.

The customization options they remain as in the original titles. They expand the possibilities and vary somewhat in each game. In Borderlands 2For example, there are more options than in the original delivery and the "Smash range" By completing challenges, such as ending a certain number of enemy skaggs, we will obtain points that we can redeem for permanent bonuses such as increased grenade damage, weapon accuracy, or reduced recoil, for example.

Play solo or multiplayer online

One of the functions that is maintained in these ports for Switch is the option of enjoy the campaigns alone or in companyeither local mode on split screen or via Internet with up to 4 players. It is especially recommended for those moments when a confrontation against a certain boss is uphill for us or simply when we want to enjoy the adventure with others camera finder, something that can make it even more interesting to complete each mission and explore Pandora and the rest of the scenarios available in each of the three games.

Still, by not have cross-play, we can only join other players who are with the same version as us. Therefore, we found a barrier when trying to establish connection with other players via online. To this is added the Common Wi-Fi connection problems on the Nintendo console since, especially in portable mode, It will depend a lot on our connection speed and how close we are to the router, something that cannot always be kept stable if, for example, we play from the bed and change to the sofa during a certain game.

Graphics and technical performance on Switch

The cell-shading Characteristic of the Borderlands saga suits you very well on the screen of the Nintendo Switch. Graphically has adapted so much to 720p portable mode as to 1080p of the mode connected to the TV. Where we most notice it is in Borderlands 1, as it is palpable that it has received a facelift to present brighter colors and a higher resolution than it had in its original version.

Regarding the technical section, usually endures well the 30 FPS refresh rate except on certain occasions, where there are unbridled action scenes on screen and the FPS drops slightly. Still, it is nothing serious and does not complicate the gaming experience, but we must mention some somewhat long loading screens that stop the action for a few moments even in scenes where tutorials appear. Refering to vibration from the console, we consider it to be somewhat excessive in portable mode but having the joy-con separated makes it a somewhat more precise and thankful mechanic to feel more immersed in the action and the shootings that Borderlands presents.

Finally, his sound section it remains as we remember it. To one soundtrack to remember and quality dubbing in Spanish various are added sound effects care to make us feel that we are playing a Borderlands and not any other shooter. All this makes the “Legendary Collection ”in a good port than respect totally the original version and fits best to the characteristics of the console for which it is intended.

CONCLUSION The Borderlands Legendary Collection brings together the first two installments and The Pre-Sequel to make them land on Nintendo Switch in the best possible way. Although we always prefer keyboard and mouse control for shooters, it is an interesting experience to enjoy the Gearbox and 2K titles in portable mode. This can make controlling and mastering the action-packed shooting scenes somewhat difficult, in addition to clearly reading the lyrics of the subtitles or menus, but even so we will end up getting used to and appreciate being able to explore Pandora from the comfort of our bed, sofa or anywhere.

Graphically, cell-shading adapts like a glove to the resolution of the Nintendo hybrid console and technically it does not fall short, since it maintains the promise of 1080p in TV mode and 720p native in portable mode, in addition to 30 FPS stable except on rare occasions. For all this, and if we consider that the DLC of the three games are included, it is a good opportunity to return to the Borderlands universe or to discover it for the first time and be able to switch between portable and TV modes at will and at all times.

THE BEST The possibility of being able to play Borderlands in portable mode

Fully maintains the essence and characteristics of the originals

Your local cooperative split-screen mode

The fact of including the DLC within the pack WORST A complicated control system to master

Loading screens too long

Excessive vibration in portable mode