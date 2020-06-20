Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

An unpublished video of the Apollo missions shows us the astronauts’ falls on the moon

By Brian Adam
In space, nobody can hear you scream .. but everyone can see you fall. The astronauts of the Apollo missions who walked on the Moon were, like all of us, simply human beings. It can also happen to them to take some “slips” every now and then, especially in a very different place of “our home” and with all that weight on them.

The danger of falling has continuously worried the engineers who designed the Apollo spacesuits. “I was worried that they would fall and could no longer get up“said James McBarron, an engineer who worked on all space.”We had several crew members who fell, but were unable to get up. It only took a little dexterity and creativity.

During the Apollo missions, the spacesuit was one of the main pieces of equipment that had to work practically throughout the entire mission: in launching, docking, landing on the Moon and returning to Earth. “We monitored the performance of the suit and the life support system for each crew member“, continues McBarron.”We monitored all systems, such as the amount of oxygen they were using, making sure everything worked perfectly.

There difficulty moving when wearing such a bulky spacesuit in a low gravity environment it was an unusual experience, and astronauts took some time to figure out how to use them in the most efficient way. Walking normally, in fact, very often they fell, for this they used a combination of hops.

50 years have passed since the arrival of man on the moon and, of course, spacesuits have also improved along the way.

