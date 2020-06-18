An Italian 'ghost town' may reappear again in 2021

Our beautiful country is full of history: from entire Roman communities buried under layers of earth, to ancient mosaics that “emerge” out of the vineyards of Verona. In short, just every corner of Italy is chock full of history. Eg, a medieval “ghost town” may soon emerge from the bottom of a lake in Tuscany.

This may be the first time that the ruined village has seen the light of day in over 25 years. It is called Fabbriche di Careggine and is a ghost town that is located in the province of Lucca, precisely in the municipality of Careggine, abandoned in 1947 because it was submerged by the waters of the artificial lake of Vagli formed following the construction of a hydroelectric dam.

This 12th-century city once housed approx 150 inhabitants, 31 houses and a church. For hundreds of years, the town has been a paradise for blacksmiths and craftsmen. In 1946 due to the construction of the dam, however, the inhabitants of the city were forced to move. In the 75 years in which the town was buried, visitors had four opportunities to walk in the midst of the buildings of the Fabbriche di Careggine: in 1958, 1974, 1983 and 1994, when the Vagli lake was dried up for the maintenance of the dam.

According to what was stated by Lorenza Giorgi, daughter of the former mayor of the local municipality, the lake will be dried up again in 2021. Enel is also starting to discuss potential drainage of the lake with the local municipalities, both as an opportunity to clean up the reservoir of Lake Vagli and to relaunch tourism in the area. In 1994, in fact, during the several months in which the lake was dried up, about 1 million tourists visited the ghost town, according to what reported by The Republic.