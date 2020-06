An investigation is underway into an attack on a guard's home in Co. Louth last night.

The house in Dundalk was set alight when a facility was installed shortly after 11.

The family, a pregnant woman and her three children as well as the guard, managed to survive.

The gardaí investigating the situation

This is the 3rd attack on a guarded dwelling in the Dundalk area in 18 months.

Gardaí are urging anyone who saw anything at all between 10.30-11.30 last night to contact them.