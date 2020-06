The Gardai in Monaghan are investigating an incident of a man who was seriously injured in Carrickmacross last night.

The man, who is over 30, was found on O'Neill Street at about 11.45 last night. He is said to have suffered serious injuries.

It is understood that the man was out with friends earlier.

Gardaí are examining pictures from security cameras to find out what the man was looking for.