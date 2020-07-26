An insight into the current standard of hurling in Galway

Although Galway clubs have won the All-Ireland Hurling Championship thirteen times, the standard of play in the county appears to have fallen in recent years.

It is forty years since a Galway club won the All – Ireland senior competition for the first time. Castlegar, the Connollys club, took home the Tommy Moore trophy on that historic occasion.

Since then, clubs from Galway have won thirteen championships, but it took more than another decade for a club from the county to repeat the feat. The measure was then taken by Kiltormer, 1991/92 season. Between then and 2013/14 various clubs from the county won the competition a dozen more times.

They also lost five championships in that time span.

But they have since left a statue even though the St. Thomas’ Association was in the final against Ballyhale two years ago.

Of course, Ballyhale are the kings of the competition and have won eight titles since their first in 1981. I used to play in that game and the Holy Bar Association wanted to win both club championships the same year.

Second on the list of winners are Birr and Portumna with four championships followed by Athenry and Blackrock in Cork with three. The Sarsfields have won a pair and the club head at Castlegar, Clarinbridge, Gort, Loughrea and St. Thomas’ Club.

Unfortunately we will not have any provincial or All-Ireland championship this year but, as every year, the county championship will be highly regarded this year and all players playing at that level will be interested in winning the county medal. . There was a time when the All-Ireland club club did not have that respect. When the competition began in 1970/71 it had no permanent date on the calendar.

The Railway competition was still held on St. Patrick’s Day although interest in it was declining. I have already mentioned here that my club played the 1978 Easter Sunday semi – final and the final the following day, Easter Monday. There was little respect for the players at that time.

I didn’t think much money was spent on donating the medals to the winners in those days. I wonder if that has changed since then? There is no doubt that interest in the competition grew when St. Patrick’s Day was set as its permanent date.

But of course that has changed again with the Gaelic Athletic Association aiming to complete all competitions within a year.

We’ll see how the standard of hurling in Galway is at the moment with two very strong clubs competing in the county championship this weekend. The Sarsfields and Portumna will be shown postponed tomorrow on TG4. Of course it’s been twenty-six years since the Sarsfields won their last championship and it’s been five years since they won the county championship. In 2013 Port Omna won the county and country championships. As a bonus, we’ll also have a chance to catch a glimpse of Joe Canning.

TG4 will also be broadcasting a number of other games this weekend.