An infamous "evil" tribe of Uganda has been wrongly misunderstood for 40 years

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

An infamous 'evil' tribe of Uganda has been unfairly misunderstood for 40 years

In the 1960s, an anthropologist named Colin Turnbull published a book describing the Ik people – an ethnic group present in the valleys of the mountain ranges located between Kenya, Uganda and Sudan – as extraordinarily “hostile” and “bad” even calling them “people without love”. Today, new research shows he was wrong.

The Ik, in fact, are “just as generous and cooperative as the rest of us” say the researchers. Turnbull simply observed them at a time when resources were running out of danger. Using an experimental game that tests a person’s generosity, the researchers found that the IK is, on average, no less magnanimous than the hundreds of other people around the world who have played the same game.

Turnbull’s theses were rejected by other studies even in the 1980s: “Turnbull’s account of Ik’s culture proved inconsistent with most of the observations we made. Sometimes I was under the impression that I was dealing with a completely different people” wrote the anthropologist Bernd Heine.

Food, drinks, land, clothing, tools, work, news, company, discoveries and love are all things that the IK considers it appropriate to share.“the researchers behind the new study published in Evolutionary Human Sciences write. Even during the hunger season, when their fields are unproductive due to lack of rain, the ik continues to share stored food and anything else.

Between 1964 and 1967, Turnbull claimed that the IK had “cultivated individualism to its peak”, abandoning children and stealing food from the elderly. The most likely explanation, the researchers argue, is that the behaviour Turnbull observed was a byproduct caused by the famine that had affected the people.

