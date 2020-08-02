An increase in the number of rare tigers in five countries

Nepal: If you are worried about the conservation of rare animals, this is the news for you as there have been encouraging reports of rare tiger populations from five countries.

Wildlife experts have announced that the number of wild tigers in Bhutan, China, India, Russia and Nepal has been declining sharply. Has increased significantly.

In 2010, a campaign called TX2 was launched to find out that the total number of tigers in the natural environment of 13 countries of the world was reduced to 3,200 and the plan is to double their population by 2022. Two years before the program ended, there was a lot of good news.

The best news came from Nepal where only 121 tigers were spotted in 2009 and 235 in 2018. Currently, the number of tigers in India is between 2,600 and 3,350, which is double the number in 2006.

The WWF says the number of tigers in Bardia National Park, Nepal’s only home, was 18 in 2008 and has now risen to 87.

The number of tigers in Russia has increased by 15% in the last ten years, after which 540 animals have been noted. The number of tigers in Bhutan’s Royal Manas Par has risen from 10 to 22.

In 2010, the number of tigers in China did not exceed 20 and now their breeding is on the rise. In this way we can say that the number of this rarest animal has increased significantly. However, their survival is still threatened by poaching and the destruction of natural habitats.

It should be noted that the TX2 project has focused on protecting the tiger’s natural environment and habitat and preventing its hunting and trafficking in the second phase. Both of these measures have helped to protect the endangered tiger.