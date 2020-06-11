The latest figures from the Health Service Executive for testing for Covid-19 disease show that the average number of people in the vicinity of a person with the condition has risen to 3.5.

It had been an average of two people for quite some time before.

The figures also indicate that around 2,500 tests are being carried out per day in the community although the healthy system has the capacity to carry out 15,000 tests each day.

It takes 1.2 days – mostly – for a test result to come back.

It has also been confirmed that there is a reduction in the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus. There are now 75 patients of whom 29 are in an intensive care unit.

Nine others are in an intensive care unit and suspected of having the virus.

Covid-19 has died in the Republic of Ireland of 1,695 since the outbreak and has contracted 25,231 people.