The first six months of this year have seen a significant increase in the number of people arrested in Donegal while driving under the influence of drugs, according to figures released by An Garda Síochána.

130 people arrested in Donegal until the end of June this year compared with 57 in the same period last year.

In one week in April this year Gardaí arrested 9 for driving while under the influence of drugs in the county.

Gardaí say a person convicted of drug driving is liable to a driving ban of at least a year and a fine of up to € 5000.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in the Milford Garda region have indicated that they were caught 4 over the weekend by driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

They indicated that they will continue their check units and have again urged the public to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.