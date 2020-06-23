An important invention of a Pakistani female engineer to stop the vapors from the air

Karachi : Dr. Sarah Qureshi, a Pakistani woman scientist, has developed a system for passenger jets that can not only make planes more environmentally friendly, but also solve the long-standing problem of harmful substances entering the atmosphere from the aviation industry.

Today is the International Day of Women Engineers and on this occasion their invention can solve a big problem of the whole world.

We know that while industries and cars play a key role in climate change and global warming, countless aircraft flying around the world are also polluting the atmosphere. The system devised by Dr. Sarah Qureshi prevents water vapor from escaping from airplanes into the air and keeps them safe inside the aircraft by making water.

Cold air vapor and global warming

Exhaust fumes from aircraft at thousands of meters also contain water vapor along with carbon dioxide. These drops of water freeze at high altitudes and become clouds. They live at an altitude of ten thousand meters and this place is so high that all the meteorological activities take place below it. Whether it's hail or raindrops, a heat wave or a rainbow, the whole game is limited to 2,000 meters above the ground.

Artificial clouds made from airplanes

Due to extreme cold and low pressure at high altitudes, water vapor forms a white line (contral) and descends a little to form artificial clouds that are difficult to remove. Thus, burning fuel in thousands of planes every day creates vapors that form long-lasting clouds that form a cover around the earth. First the thin smoke from the plane represents a long line, then spreads out and forms an artificial cloud above the air.

An estimated 0.2 percent of the Earth's atmosphere is currently covered by these clouds, and now that the lockdown is over, international flights have resumed. Overall, water vapor from commercial aircraft is causing five times more harm than the famous carbon dioxide gas that causes global warming. Thus, the share of the aviation industry in global warming has reached 15%. Even if these frozen drops turn into water, they still have the same effect of greenhouse gases as carbon dioxide.

Even the lockdown and flight halt following the global corona virus earlier this year has breathed a sigh of relief. Although ground pollution and a lack of rides also played a role, global flight disruptions also increased the rate at which atmospheric water vapor clouds formed. Many experts have also noted the positive climatic effects, but this condition is only temporary and sooner or later our skies will be filled with planes again.

According to the International Air Travel Association (IATA), the aviation industry was causing 733 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2013, which increased to 915 million tons in 2019. The same proportion has also increased in artificial clouds and contours.

The role of the aviation industry in global warming and climate change is being debated, and people in Europe and the United States are hesitant to take long flights.

Eco-friendly invention

The invention has been dubbed the "Contrail Free Aero Engine" which can make passenger planes eco-friendly.

Dr. Sara Qureshi's invention is a device that can be installed in the turbofan engines of commercial aircraft. Once installed, it converts the water vapor emitted from the vessel into water and then separates it from the rest of the gases. Then the water is kept on the plane and thus the vapors do not go into the air and do not form clouds. This water can then be drained before the plane lands.

This will have two benefits: First, water vapor will reduce global warming. And secondly, the aviation industry can be made green and environmentally friendly.

From Cranefield University to Aeronautical Craft Company

The eco-friendly engine is Sarah Qureshi's doctoral project, which she started at the behest of her PhD examiner from Cranefield University in the UK. In this regard, initial computer simulation work was also done in the university. Then the practical project started in Pakistan and in this journey his father Mr. Masood Latif Qureshi is also involved who is also the owner of many inventions and patents related to the aircraft and auto industry.

Mr. Masood Latif Qureshi has so far made more than ten inventions and two engine models, namely prototypes, in the automobile and aircraft industry. These include QE Six Cylinder Transfer Engine, Crescent Rotary Engine, Testing Rigs for these engines, Turbo Machinery style device for jet engine that pushes water, Moving Wing aircraft, Tilt Access Wind Turbine, some machines Controller and antenna are at the top.

Just as the main parts of an aircraft engine include a turbine compressor and combustor, so too will this eco-friendly module be part of an aircraft engine. In this regard, two international patents have been granted to the founding father and daughter, which is also an important proof of its practical aspect.

But interestingly, seven research papers have been written up to the level of Masters on the basis of this very invention which show its usefulness.

Talking to Express, Dr. Sarah said that this invention has been made with a scale down model engine on which various tests are being performed. In this regard, work is also being done on other parts of the module. The work was supposed to be completed by July this year, but for now the global epidemic in Corona has slowed it down.

Profit vs. environment

Dr. Sarah said that this technology would require fundamental changes in the design of aircraft. Because when the exhaust water doesn't go out, you have to make arrangements to keep it safe on the plane. Previously, the aviation industry had focused on lightening aircraft, increasing passenger capacity and making them lighter. But now the pressure is mounting to make the industry more environmentally friendly. Public awareness is growing and legislation is being drafted.

It is expected that global warming and the environment will now be taken into account in the design of aircraft in the aviation industry and in the future, and aircraft will be designed for this purpose. While this will add some extra cost, it is important for a better future for our planet and for future generations to come.

In response to a question, Dr. Sarah said that the A380 is the largest aircraft with four engines. One of the ship's engines burns one kilogram of fuel and produces one kilogram of water. Thus, if this four-engine plane flies for only 8 hours, it will produce 160,000 kilograms of water, which will have to be stored on the plane.

Although Dr. Sara Qureshi's invention is an extraordinary concept, if successful, Pakistan could become the first country in the world to provide an environmentally friendly solution to the aviation industry. But we know that reaping the fruits of science and technology requires constant hard work, perseverance, resources and patience.

The Contral Free Aero Engine is also a story of a successful partnership between several companies. On the one hand, the role of Cranefield University, on the other hand, the role of organizational style, which provides funding for technology startups can not be forgotten. On the other hand, this concept has been developed in the incubation center of Lahore University of Management Sciences. On the other hand, Dr. Sarah and her father have also founded a company, Aeronautical Craft. The company strives to innovate high technology and manufacture products.