Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin called on members to take over the coalition market she and other party representatives had with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael last Monday.

Party members are voting on the agreement and the result is to be announced a week from tomorrow.

Speaking to the members at a special online conference, Catherine Martin said that giving the coalition a chance would be worth it and that such an opportunity is once in the top nine.

There were 2,600 members registered for the conference.

She told them that the Greens could change the situation in this country by joining the next government.

She said she would like more of the Green Party agenda in the draft government program agreed on Monday.

However, she said, they can still fight for their favorite things that are not in the agreement.