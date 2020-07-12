Latest newsUpdated: An evening on Nuacht TG4 @ 1915By Brian Adam00ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Print Linkedin ReddIt Email Tumblr Telegram Mix Digg LINE Most ViewdEntertainmentBrian Adam - Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...Read moreLatest newsBrian Adam - In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...Read moreSpace techBrian Adam - Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....Read moreLatest newsBrian Adam - Electric windows to prevent traffic noise Singapore: Unbearable traffic noise is felt in offices and homes on busy highways. Now, Singapore's engineers have successfully demonstrated...Read moreElectronicsBrian Adam - Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitorSamsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...Read moreAppsBrian Adam - Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android appsThe Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...Read moreAppleBrian Adam - Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch...Read moreScienceBrian Adam - Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...Read moreBrian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.DuckDuckGo starts sharing online tracking data with other companies Brian Adam - Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook Brian Adam - Everything you should change as soon as you install Windows 10 Brian Adam - Minister Barry Cowen denies attempting to evade the Garda vetting area.That and more at Nuacht TG4 at 7.15You May also Like to Read:"Taoiseach pleased with Cowen's repentance"Unusual friendship created by red dog farmersRelatedTags1915eveningNuachtTG4ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Print Linkedin ReddIt Email Tumblr Telegram Mix Digg LINE More Articles Like ThisA man being questioned about an accident yesterday in which a person was killed Latest news Brian Adam - The driver of a car, who left the scene of the accident in Co. Tipperary yesterday, has now been arrested and is being questioned... Read moreNo other deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced, 17 confirmed cases Latest news Brian Adam - At least 2,300 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,746 people south of the border and 554 north of... Read moreOnline Book of Sympathy for Jack Charlton Latest news Brian Adam - The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has opened an online Book of Sympathy for the former manager of the Irish soccer team, Jack Charlton. Jack... Read moreRider Barry Geraghty retires Latest news Brian Adam - After 24 years of horse racing, Barry Geraghty announced last night that he is retiring. Co Co Meath man won 43 rounds at Cheltenham racecourse... Read moreMore tests to do on crashing the plane Latest news Brian Adam - Further tests are now to be carried out on the small plane crash in Co. Galway yesterday. Two people were injured in the accident in... Read moreAmerican president wearing masks for the first time Latest news Brian Adam - US President Donald Trump has worn a mask in a public place for the first time. He did this while visiting Walter Reed Military Hospital,... Read more Related