The Green Party says that Leaving Cert students do not yet have access to the portal for estimated grades on the Department of Education website, despite the fact that the Minister for Education apologized last night and promised that the Irish version would be available.

An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, has begun an inquiry because the Department of Education had not given Leaving Certificate students the option of registering in Irish on the portal for estimated grades on the Department's website.

Yesterday morning the online portal for estimated Leaving Cert Grades opened this year but Irish language students were not welcomed beyond the portal as only English versions were available.

The Green Party, Sinn Féin and Irish language organizations complained about this and last night on TG4's 7LÁ program Education Minister Joe McHugh TD apologized profusely for the mistake.

Minister McHugh said that "no apology" could be made for the news that the Irish language option was not available and after discussions with An Coimisinéir Teanga and An Foras Pátrúnachta, the matter was now settled.

But Green Party says it's not settled. Peadar Ó Caomhánach, a consultant with the Green Party, said:

"On the Department of Education's website the Irish version stops at the Gateway itself and the Irish version does not seem to be easily accessible. Today the party said that this is a sign of the depreciation of the language repeatedly and the disappearance of the language After using an apology from the Minister, the portal itself is not accessible in Irish, and after speaking to the Department of Education today, the It looks like the 10pm deadline will be tomorrow night. This is disappointing but, more than that, it is a violation of the human rights of the Gaeltacht people. "

Cormac McCashin, Administration Manager with An Foras Pátrúnachta, said today:

"We are very disappointed that Gaelcholáiste pupils have been left at a disadvantage again. Although the Minister has apologized for the issue, it is not enough. more importantly, a whole new approach is needed in the Department of Education so that all documents are published simultaneously in English and Irish An Foras Pátrúnachta is happy to provide support to the Department and our expertise in that area to share with them. "