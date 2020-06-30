An astronaut lost a mirror during a spacewalk

Space can create several “inconveniences” that often even astronauts do not expect, such as, for example, loss of a mirror while outside the ISS.

In particular, according to what reported by CNET, the commander Chris Cassidy, who surely the most attentive among you will remember in the guise of the one who rang the NASDAQ opening bell from the ISS a few weeks ago, he lost a mirror while doing an extravehicular activity, or what we usually call “spacewalk” in Italy.

More specifically, Cassidy, who also recently welcomed astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley on the International Space Station following their arrival aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, was taking part in one of the activities planned for replacing the now obsolete nickel-hydrogen batteries used by the ISS with other lithium-ion ones.

The “spacewalk” lasted just over 6 hours and in the end, Cassidy and the other astronaut who took part in the extravehicular activity, namely Behnken, managed to achieve their goal (although another “spacewalk” is scheduled for July 1, 2020, which provides for the replacement of additional batteries).

Returning to the question of the mirror, we are talking about an object the size of 7 x 12 cm, for a weight of 50 grams. It is an object that is “fixed” to the wrist of the astronauts so that they can see any “blind spots”, as well as the electrical components of the spacesuit. Cassidy’s mirror ended up in a thousand pieces, which were “lost in space”, while the astronaut was replacing a battery pack weighing 194 kilograms. Fortunately, despite the inconvenience, everything went smoothly.