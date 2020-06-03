Tech NewsAppsReviewsApps ReviewsSports
Updated:

An ‘app’ allows you to ‘sing’ the goals from home so they can be heard in the stadium

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

This is VW Play, the new infotainment system that Volkswagen will debut on the Nivus

Volkswagen has unveiled VW Play, the new infotainment system of the brand that will debut on the Nivus. We tell...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Soccer is slowly returning after the break it suffered in mid-March and, obviously, for the security measures to be adopted, the stands of all stadiums will have to be kept closed to avoid massive contagions. So there is a debate about whether that sport that eleven against eleven plays is still the same, or is it something else when the public stays at home.

Be that as it may, the televisions and the clubs look for alternatives to supply that atmosphere of the great occasions with technological alternatives. Operators are devising formulas such as simulating ambient sound in broadcasts, Although a Japanese company has had a more … real idea? Why not connect the fans with your stadium so that they can shout the goals out loud and be heard over the public address system?

Tap the screen and players will hear it

The application is called Remote Cheerer and connects to a platform that manages sound in a stadium, in such a way that everything we do together with the rest of the fans reaches the ears of the players. In reality, we will not be able to shout a goal, but we will be able to do so virtually thanks to an app button that signals the system that this is the audio we want to play in the stadium. And of course, when there are thousands, or millions of people, who are doing it at the same time, the noise makes even the stands vibrate.

Because one of the characteristics of the system is that its volume depends a lot on the number of users that are using it, the reason why the effect is similar to that of some full stands, where the number of spectators defines the intensity of the environment. So much so that it won’t make a goal for the public address system to explode. The app has buttons to send songs of encouragement, applause, whistles and even specific songs designed by each hobby.

This means that, if Atlético de Madrid, or Sevilla FC, or Betis, reach an agreement with the app, They could enable a specific button for their fans, containing the chants of the hobby which are usually cheered in the stands of their respective stadiums. In this way, the teams feel at home and that field factor that has been lost in the German Bundesliga could be recovered.

It remains to be seen that this app will arrive in Spain. The same in LaLiga they are in time to adopt it although at the moment it seems that only Japan going to dispose of it. And it is that shouting a goal in the field of your team even if you are 5,000 km away. away must be a blast, right?

More Articles Like This

The autopilot of a Tesla Model 3 collides with a truck in broad daylight

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Every month we bring news about how the system that decides each action carried out by the Tesla autopilot mode is refined with new...
Read more

The application to watch TV DTT Channels is updated with EPG programming and other improvements

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the best applications for watching DTT channels on mobile has received an update including notable improvements, especially one: it is now possible...
Read more

Dead Cells, the successful and addictive "roguevania" is now available on Android

Android Brian Adam -
After more than nine months of waiting since its launch on iOS, Android users can enjoy one of the best PC and console games...
Read more

How to keep your safety distance thanks to Google AR

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the most heard mantras in the last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis is that We must maintain a safe distance from...
Read more

How to disable Windows 10 context menu

How to? Brian Adam -
There are many times a day that we right-click on a file, folder, icon, selected text, etc. This causes certain menu options to appear...
Read more

Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter: "I turn it off for a while"

Tech Giants Brian Adam -
With a message posted in the night, Elon Musk has announced that he will take a break from Twitter. The CEO of SpaceX, who...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

An ‘app’ allows you to ‘sing’ the goals from home so they can be heard in the stadium

Soccer is slowly returning after the break it suffered in mid-March and, obviously, for the security measures to be...
Read more
Car Tech

The autopilot of a Tesla Model 3 collides with a truck in broad daylight

Brian Adam -
Every month we bring news about how the system that decides each action carried out by the Tesla autopilot mode is refined with new...
Read more
Apps

The application to watch TV DTT Channels is updated with EPG programming and other improvements

Brian Adam -
One of the best applications for watching DTT channels on mobile has received an update including notable improvements, especially one: it is now possible...
Read more
Android

Dead Cells, the successful and addictive "roguevania" is now available on Android

Brian Adam -
After more than nine months of waiting since its launch on iOS, Android users can enjoy one of the best PC and console games...
Read more
Apps

How to keep your safety distance thanks to Google AR

Brian Adam -
One of the most heard mantras in the last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis is that We must maintain a safe distance from...
Read more
How to?

How to disable Windows 10 context menu

Brian Adam -
There are many times a day that we right-click on a file, folder, icon, selected text, etc. This causes certain menu options to appear...
Read more
Tech Giants

Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter: "I turn it off for a while"

Brian Adam -
With a message posted in the night, Elon Musk has announced that he will take a break from Twitter. The CEO of SpaceX, who...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY