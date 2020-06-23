Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin said the country would be in a difficult position if a new Government could not be formed.

'The public would be very angry if a general election had to be held again' he said.

Delegate Martin stated that he believes the relevant document in the 3 parties will support the Government document.

He was speaking this morning on RTÉ's radio program, 'Morning Ireland'.

Members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Comhaltas Glas are currently studying the document to see if they will give it their blessing.