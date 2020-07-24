Údarás na Gaeltachta has welcomed an additional allocation of € 8 million approved by the Government as part of the Job Stimulus Program.

The additional capital allocation is being approved to complete a program of refurbishment of certain factory space and other essential infrastructure owned by the organization.

“This recognition is encouraging for the important work being done by Údarás na Gaeltachta in relation to the economic development of the Gaeltacht and the work being done to sustain and strengthen Gaeltacht communities,” said Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chair of Údarás na Gaeltachta. Gaeltacht.

This additional allocation will enable Údarás na Gaeltachta to upgrade buildings to augment the property, to an appropriate standard, available to support the establishment of businesses in the Gaeltacht or to attract them to the Gaeltacht.

It is estimated that these works could support up to 320 jobs in the long term and more than 60 construction jobs over the development period.

This additional allocation means that a total capital budget of € 18m will be available to Údarás na Gaeltachta this year.

It is recognized that this is a budget that is central to the organization ‘s strategy for the development of enterprise in the Gaeltacht.

In addition to the capital allocation, an additional sum of € 250,000 has been provided to Ealaín na Gaeltachta to award new bursaries to Gaeltacht artists and to promote the arts in Gaeltacht schools.

The Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta warmly welcomed the announcement by Minister Catherine Martin, TD, and Minister of State Jack Chambers.

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, said that significant additional capital funding is now available to support the acceleration of their enterprise development program.

“This improved infrastructure will support us in achieving the ambitious employment targets we have set for the Gaeltacht,” said Ó hÉanaigh.