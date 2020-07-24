An additional € 8 million provided to Údarás na Gaeltachta in a job incentive plan

Údarás na Gaeltachta has ‘warmly welcomed’ the Government’s announcement that additional funding is being provided to the organization for the refurbishment of buildings.

The Government is to provide an additional € 8 million to Údarás na Gaeltachta as part of the job incentive package announced yesterday.

An additional € 2 million is also to be provided for the islands, which will be spent on the development of Inis Oírr pier and Mine Airport and other projects.

Údarás na Gaeltachta and Roinn na Gaeltachta say the funding could create “up to 320 jobs in the long term and more than 60 construction jobs over the development period”.

The additional funding means that the Authority will have a capital budget of € 18 million in 2020, which is almost double what has been available to the organization in any other year for over a decade.

Roinn na Gaeltachta states that the additional funding is being provided for “essential upgrades” to Údarás buildings and will also be used to improve water treatment systems in currently dormant factory spaces.

It was also announced that additional funding of € 250,000 is being provided to Ealaín na Gaeltachta to provide support for the traditional arts in Gaeltacht schools.

The Government is also to provide an additional € 2 million for the islands. € 500,000 has been set aside to begin the development of the Inis Oírr pier and the remaining € 500,000 will be spent on upgrading Connemara Airport to the Mine in Indreabháin in Connemara, the airport that serves the Aran Islands.

The Government announced yesterday ‘July Jobs Stimulus 2020’, a € 5 billion plan to stimulate economic downturn in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chair of Údarás na Gaeltachta, said that the new funding was “encouraging” and a “recognition” of the “important work” being carried out by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, warmly welcomed the announcement of the funding.

“A wide range of capital works, building upgrades and essential infrastructure will be implemented through the additional allocation approved today. This improved infrastructure will support us in achieving the ambitious employment targets we have set for the Gaeltacht, ”said Micheál Ó hÉanaigh.

Conradh na Gaeilge also welcomed the additional funding.

Julian de Spáinn, Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge said:

“We are very pleased that the Government has accepted the demands made by Conradh na Gaeilge in relation to providing additional support to Údarás na Gaeltachta. Catherine Martin ‘s central role in this process highlights the need for the Government Board to have a Senior Minister for Irish to advance the case of the Gaeltacht and Irish language community. ”

Conradh na Gaeilge also welcomed the news that their headquarters at No. 6, Harcourt Street are among the national cultural institutions to be supported.