Among a 90% or 91.27% discount, the majority would choose the least convenient one

New research, published in the Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, suggests that our minds are wired to prefer beautiful and round numbers compared to irregular ones, even when the “irregular” option offers us an advantage. For example, we will tend to prefer 90% discount rather than 91.27%.

For this study, 1,552 participants were involved in six different experiments. “Numbers have language and give non-numeric perceptions,” says behavioural economist Gaurav Jain of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. Let’s face it: seeing unusual and not rounded numbers bothers, which potentially requires more brainpower to process, say the researchers.

Also, non-rounded numbers are more likely to be compared to ideal numbers, such as 100%. All this should be taken into consideration when using and framing numbers in marketing or in a government-run public health campaign. “Managers and officials of public health must be careful when using non-round numbers because the use of this approach in communication messages can reduce the subjective assessments of the target on the associated attributes,” say the experts.

This is an incredible fact: other studies have shown how non-rounded numbers can do seem to be more reliable and reduce, for example, the inclination to negotiate. In short, apparently, the use of numbers is as important as the use of the right word in a communication campaign.