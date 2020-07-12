US President Donald Trump has worn a mask in a public place for the first time.

He did this while visiting Walter Reed Military Hospital, near Washington.

It was there that he met a number of soldiers injured in clashes while on duty with the country's army.

'There is a time and place to spend it' said President Trump, a man who has refused to do so since the start of this pandemic.

66,500+ cases of coronary virus were declared over the United States in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day.

It is now infected with 3.2m + people, resulting in 135,000 deaths.