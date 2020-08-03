American astronauts return safely to Earth from space

Florida: The United States made another history. Two American astronauts returned safely to Earth from space.

According to the International News Agency, American astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Banks returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station. The Dragon Capsule of the private company SpaceX landed on the west coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

The US astronauts began their space mission in late May with the SpaceX spacecraft Dragon Capsule, the first time in history that a private space rocket and capsule have sent two astronauts into orbit. Successfully delivered to the International Space Station.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has congratulated the nation on the completion of the space mission.

Remember that 45 years ago, an Apollo spacecraft landed in the Pacific Ocean.