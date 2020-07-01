Most of the worldwide supply of Remdesivir medicines for the next three months has been purchased by the United States Government.

The drug has been shown to relieve the symptoms of Covid-19 disease.

Covid-19 died yesterday by 1,199 people in the United States and about 40,000 new cases occur every day. More than 126,000 have died from the disease in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Americans have agreed with the company Gilead Sciences, which makes Remdesivir, to buy this month’s production, as well as 90% of what will be produced in August and September.

The arrangement will make very little available in the rest of the world. The European Union has temporarily allowed the use of Remdesivir for seriously ill people.