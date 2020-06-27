AMD, the beta of macOS 11 Big Sur confirms the development of Navi 31 GPU

While we are talking about the imminent arrival of the AMD Big Navi GPU and the RDNA 2 architecture, thanks to the latest news related to the beta of macOS Big Sur we are already talking about Navi 31 graphics cards. The wait for Big Navi is already keeping many fans on their thorns, who will now also have to keep an eye on other news on the future of AMD.

These leaks appeared on Hardware Leaks show gods continuous references to Navi 31 in AMD drivers for Mac. It, therefore, seems almost certain that this new series will succeed Navi 21 and that the Santa Clara company is already working hard to make it increasingly powerful.

Also according to the aforementioned source, there is talk of an ad hoc development of Navi 31 for the new Mac series, to bring this technology to other PCs later. The components of interest for Apple are the GPUs, while for the rest of the hardware it will focus on the Apple Silicon architecture and on Apple’s new proprietary chips.

Nothing is known yet about the launch dates of Navi 31 and AMD has not yet made public statements on the matter. However, it is believed that, following pressure from Apple, it could arrive sooner than you might think.