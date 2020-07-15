AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO faces the Intel Xeon with 64 cores and up to 2 TB of RAM

Ryzen Threadripper PRO is the new AMD processors and they are also the most powerful processors AMD has ever made. Designed for teams workstation these new processors reach 64 cores and up to 2 TB of RAM to stand up to Intel Xeon, which currently does not seem to have a rival in this field.

AMD’s new processors are specially designed for large work teams like the workstation, where exquisite performance is required. AMD’s solution to this is to offer a total of four different models in the Ryzen Threadripper PRO family. Each of them with a different quantity of cores and processors.

More cores than ever in a workstation processor

If AMD seems to compete with Intel in this particular battle, it is with the processor cores. While the best Intel Xeon W most powerful on the market reach 28 cores, AMD proposes with its Ryzen Threadripper PRO 12 to 64 cores. Let’s see the four models and what they offer:

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX: A total of 12 cores with 24 threads. The frequency is 4 GHz with a boost of 4.3 GHz. Offers a 70 MB cache.

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX: A total of 16 cores with 32 threads. The frequency is 3.9 GHz with a boost of 4.3 GHz. Offers a cache of 72 MB.

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX: A total of 32 cores with 64 threads. The frequency is 3.5 GHz with a boost of 4.2 GHz. Offers a cache of 144 MB.

Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX: A total of 64 cores with 128 threads. The frequency is 2.7 GHz with a boost of 4.2 GHz. Offers a cache of 288 MB.

In all four cases, we have a memory RAM up to 2TB in up to eight ECC UDIMM, RDIMM or LRDIMM modules. On the other hand, power is 280 W in each of them.

The brand has also emphasized some extra features that integrate these new processors safety-related. They explain that they come with AMD Pro security to offer extra layers of protection for sensitive files. Also, AMD Memory Guard, which offers complete encryption to stored data.

The first team to incorporate these new AMD processors is Lenovo, the ThinkStation P620. This new workstation It ranks as the world’s first with a 64-core processor thanks to AMD’s new design. apart from this, it will also have 20 TB of storage, two Nvidia Quadro RTX 8000 graphics cards or RAM of up to 1 TB among other things. All this with a price of $ 4,600.46 entry, about 4,500 euros.