AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir PRO, technical sheets and prices appeared online

The new CPU AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir PRO they appeared online in European stores making the specifications and prices known. The Santa Clara company, increasingly dominant on the market, will focus on the new generation of processors to further outperform the competition thanks to its strong point: the quality/price ratio of the products.

To report this news on social media was the Twitter user momomo_us who in a thread showed the technical specifications and price ranges of three processors: Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G, Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G and Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G.

They are also observed in the catalogue two versions: tray and boxed. The tray versions are those sold to companies such as Asus and Lenovo for the production of all-in-one or portable computers, while the boxed versions are those usually delivered to those who buy to create their own desktop PC.

Let’s go into detail, analyzing the technical data sheets of the various processors. The prices shown are those shown by the momomo_us leak, subject to Dutch taxes, but may still be subject to change.

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G

Core / Thread: 4/8

Base clock frequency / boost: 3.8 / 4.1 GHz

Integrated GPU: Vega 6/384 SPs at 1700 MHz

Total cache: 6 MB

TDP: 65W

Socket: AM4

Price: 177.27 Euro (Boxed), 186.34 Euro (Tray)

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G

Core / Thread: 6/12

Base clock frequency / boost: 3.7 / 4.3 GHz

Integrated GPU: Vega 7/448 SPs at 1900 MHz

Total cache: 11 MB

TDP: 65W

Socket: AM4

Price: 252.04 Euro (Boxed), 264.99 Euro (Tray)

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G

Core / Thread: 8/16

Base clock frequency / boost: 3.6 / 4.4 GHz

Integrated GPU: Vega 8/512 SPs at 2100 MHz

Total cache: 12 MB

TDP: 65W

Socket: AM4

Price: 369.05 Euro (Boxed), 388.17 Euro (Tray)

These are the specifications that appear on the website of the Dutch store Centralpoint, but it is always better to wait for confirmations directly from the company. The presentation is expected for July 7, along with the launch of the Ryzen 3000XT Matisse processors.