AMD Ryzen 4000 makes the leap to the desktop: this is the new 7-nanometer microprocessors, initially reserved for manufacturers

By Brian Adam
Most Viewd

AMD Ryzen 4000 makes the leap to the desktop: this is the new 7-nanometer microprocessors, initially reserved for manufacturers

AMD Ryzen 4000 arrives at the desk. Chipsets made in 7 nanometers from AMD, introduced at the beginning of the year for laptops, are now presented in their versions for desktop PCs. These new processors will be available for the moment only for manufacturersTherefore, users will not be able to purchase them separately to manufacture a PC with parts.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 will take on the 10th generation Intel Comet Lake-S with frequencies up to 5.3 GHz. It will be difficult to make direct comparisons until they are available for purchase, but AMD says its new chipsets offer tremendous performance in games thanks to the power of their APUs. This is what the new AMD Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 offer for desktop.

New AMD Ryzen 4000 with TDP of 65 and 35 watts

Amd

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G arrives with eight cores and a 65 Watt TDP, below the 125W of consumption that reaches the most complete model of Intel. As we already saw in the Ryzen 4000 for laptops, this new series incorporates AMD Pro security technologies and SMT technology, so each of its cores can simultaneously process two threads of execution.

AMD’s top processor frequency is up to 3.6 GHz and a 4.4 GHz turbo. For the graphics section, it uses eight cores at a frequency of 2,100 MHz. According to AMD data, this AMD Ryzen 4000 series offers up to 2.5 times more performance than the previous generation.

Amd Ryzen 7000

These are some of the data that AMD promises with the Ryzen 4700G regarding the competition:

  • Up to 5% more performance on a single thread than the Intel Core i7-9700
  • Up to 31% more multi-threaded performance than the Intel Core i7-9700
  • Up to 202% better graphics performance than Intel Core i7-9700

The new series of AMD Ryzen 4000G chipsets are based on the Zen2 architecture and AM4 platform. We have Vega graphics system and the different models will alternate between 65 and 35 watts. Each ‘G’ model has its ‘GE’ counterpart with lower speed and lower consumption.

Amd Processors

All APUs offer support for DDR4-3200 and PCIe 3.0. There is no trace at the moment of a model with a higher TDP and PCIe 4.0 compatibility.

AMD announces that the availability of these chipsets will arrive during the second half of 2020 And as we have commented, it will be the desktop computers already assembled from brands such as Lenovo or HP that offer them.

