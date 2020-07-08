AMD Ryzen 3600XT and 3800XT Review: a small step forward

Competition in the processor market is more heated than ever. Intel presented the tenth generation CPUs in May (we reviewed the i9-10900K and the i5-10600K), now AMD is relaunching with the XT range, which enriches the large array of processors with Zen 2 microarchitecture.

The XT series will not be the only AMD news that we will see from here at the end of the year, the American company, in fact, will also launch Zen 3 CPUs, which will bring a substantial increase in performance, at least from what can be understood from the first rumours leaked online. In the meantime, however, the XT models are the protagonists of the close fight against Intel, the processors that, thanks to the improvement of the production process, are able to offer a small upgrade compared to the current variants.

More performance but no revolution

To create the processors of the AMD XT range has further optimized the production process at 7 nm. There is no news whatsoever in architecture and microarchitecture, the improvement of the production process was enough for the American house to increase the clock just enough to have a performance boost of around 5-6%. In all there are three variants on the way, 3900XT, 3800XT and 3600XT. For completeness, we also report the specifications of the 3900XT, which we have not been able to test directly: we will add the benchmarks for this processor to the review as soon as we can test it.

AMD has not changed the number of cores compared to the past, the increase in performance it only passes through the increase in operating frequencies. The 3900XT has 12 cores and 24 threads, with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost of 4.7 GHz, 100 MHz more than the 3900X.

The TDP remained unchanged, of 105W, and the power limit of the AM4 socket, of 142W, was also not raised, confirming that the improvement in the production process slightly increased the efficiency of the Ryzen CPUs. The 3800X offers 8 cores and 16 threads, with frequencies from 3.9 to 4.7 GHz, for a 200 MHz increase in Boost mode. Again the TDP remains unchanged and is 105W. Finally there is the 3600XT, whose predecessor is still one of the best alternatives to be mounted on a gaming PC, for price-performance ratio. Here we find 6 cores and 12 threads and a clock that starts from 3.8 GHz to 4.5 GHz, 100 MHz more peak compared to the previous model.

Test platform and benchmarks

We tested the Ryzen 7 3800XT and the Ryzen 5 3600XT in a PC consisting of a ROG CrossHair VIII Wi-Fi motherboard, RTX 2080 Ti video card, 16 GB of 3200 MHz RAM and ROG PG27UQ monitor. Synthetic benchmarks are the ones that showcase the most small performance leap offered by the new CPUs. Cinebench R20 sees the 3800X getting even closer to the i9-9900K, the difference in the score is now so small that it is almost irrelevant, while the 3600XT manages to snatch a few points more than its predecessor. The same trend can be observed in the multi core test, where we find a mirror situation. CPUZ also shows an identical context, after all the increase in the clock speed of the new processors is present but it certainly cannot work miracles. In our tests we noticed a slightly lower than expected increase in performance, but the problem is probably due to the temperature of the test environment, which did not help these Ryzen to release the maximum clock frequencies.

Turning to gaming, the tests carried out with 3DMark Time Spy indicate a small increase for the 3600X, however the difference is very narrow, so much so that it is almost irrelevant.

As we do not have a 3800X available for comparison, we cannot make a direct comparison, but observing the performance of the 3600 XT and comparing everything with the data that AMD has provided us, even in this case we are facing a small improvement compared to the previous models.

How does all this translate into practice? In a real gaming context, the 3600XT manages to improve the frame rate by 1-2 fps in most cases. By enlarging the test sample we would certainly have found cases with a greater increase, much depends on the title used for the tests, however, we are faced with a limited performance increase, which does not bring significant changes to the gaming experience. The 3800XT is going to gain a little something against the i9-9900K, in general, the increase in the frame rate is present but without revolutions, as we expected after the tests on the 3600XT.