AMD Releases New Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X, and B550 Chipset, to Bring PCI Express 4.0 Interface to Entry-Level PCs

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

AMD Releases New Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X, and B550 Chipset, to Bring PCI Express 4.0 Interface to Entry-Level PCs

Just over two weeks ago AMD surprised us with the launch of two new 3rd generation Ryzen 3 family microprocessors, 3100 and 3300X models, with which it expanded its chip offering with two solutions that, on paper, fit very well in many entry-level and mid-range computers. But this was not the only ace that the American company had up its sleeve.

And is that along with these processors also released a new chipset, the B550, which is halfway through its performance between the B450 and X570 chipsets, and which has a very juicy feature: it puts the PCI Express 4.0 interface within reach of entry-level PCs, for which until now this technology seemed to be closed. We will briefly tell you all this the day AMD unveiled these solutions, but today we have more detailed information about its microarchitecture, which is worth investigating. A small earthquake seems determined to convulse low-priced PCs, and this is always good news for us users.

So are the new Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X

As you can see in the slide that you have below these lines, the specifications of the Ryzen 3 3100 processor do not look bad at all. Its moderate price (99 dollars equals approximately 92 euros, although it is likely to cost a little more when it reaches Spanish stores) has not prevented AMD from implementing SMT technology in it, so it has 4 cores and the ability to process simultaneously up to 8 threads (threads).

The new Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X have 4 cores and implement SMT technology, so they can simultaneously process up to 8 threads of execution

Its base clock frequency is 3.6 GHz, although its cores can reach a maximum frequency of 3.9 GHz, two attractive figures that, on paper, should allow it to perform well with games and content creation applications. Another important fact: its TDP is 65 wattsSo there is no need for you to be backed by a sophisticated and expensive cooling system. A minimally capable budget should ensure that this CPU always works below its maximum temperature threshold.

Amd6

The specifications of the Ryzen 3 3300X are slightly more ambitious than those of the Ryzen 3 3100 model, although they share several relevant characteristics. Both have 4 cores, can simultaneously process up to 8 threads of execution and have a TDP of a moderate 65 watts. Even its cache memory (18 MB) is the same. However, the Ryzen 3 3300X chip is capable of working at higher clock frequencies than the Ryzen 3 3100 model.

Its base clock frequency is 3.8 GHz, and its cores can work at a maximum clock frequency of 4.3 GHz. These are undoubtedly attractive figures, especially if we bear in mind that this processor is priced at 120 dollars (about 111 euros approximately). These two new Ryzen 3 processors will arrive in stores this May.

Amd7

The next slide reveals some very interesting features about the Zen 2 microarchitecture of these new processors. Both are made using TSMC's 7nm FinFET photolithography, just like the other AMD next-generation microprocessors, but the funny thing is that the way the cores and the level 3 cache are distributed is different in each CPU. The Ryzen 3 3100 uses a 2 + 2 core configuration, so each dual-core set has access to an 8MB level 3 cache.

However, the Ryzen 3 3300X resorts to a 4 + 0 distribution of the nucleiSo the 16MB shared level 3 cache is available for all four cores. On paper this last strategy should allow the Ryzen 3 3300X to deliver a higher performance than that of the Ryzen 3 3100, which reminds us that these two processors do not differ only by the clock frequency at which they work.

Amd8

B550: the AMD chipset that brings the PCIe 4.0 interface to the input range

The next slide confirms what we have promised you from the headline of this article: The new B550 chipset aims to introduce PCI Express 4.0 connectivity on moderately priced motherboards. Until now, only the X570 chipset boards put this possibility in our hands, but they have the handicap that they are high-end solutions that almost always have a high price. Fortunately, when the first boards arrive with the new chipset during the second half of next June This limitation will change to a better life.

Amd1

The next slide compares the specifications of the three chipsets that AMD has designed to work hand in hand with its 3rd generation Ryzen processors. As you can see, the new B550 model does not inherit from the most expensive and ambitious X570 only the implementation of the PCIe 4.0 interface; also has 2nd generation USB 3.2 connectivity and support for two graphics cards.

Amd2

As you can see in the following image, the B550 chipset supports 20 PCI Express 4.0 lines, of which 16 are dedicated to graphic logic. Communication between the CPU and chipset is via a 4-line PCI Express 3.0 link.

Amd3

The last image of the article reveals some of the brands They are going to put on the market motherboards equipped with the new AMD B550 chipset. These manufacturers are ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock and BioStar, so it seems that the range of options that we can access will be quite wide. More competition brings better prices, and this always benefits us users.

Amd4

