AMD announces the new Ryzen 3000XT processors and the A520 chipset

AMD announces today I new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT desktop processors, which will be available starting July 7, 2020, and will enrich the lineup of third-generation Ryzen processors.

As we read in the press release issued by the company, i new Ryzen 3000XT guarantee a higher boost frequency than non-XT models, and are designed to maximize performance with any workload. This aspect is reflected both during gaming sessions and when creating content.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

Core / Thread: 12/24

Boost / base frequency: 4.7 / 3.8 GHz

Total cache: 70 MB

TDP: 105W

Socket: AM4

Price: $ 499

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Core / Thread: 8/16

Boost / base frequency: 4.7 / 3.8 GHz

Total cache: 36MB

TDP: 105W

Socket: AM4

Price: $ 399

AMD Ryzen 5 3900XT

Core / Thread: 6/12

F Boost / base frequency: 4.5 / 3.8 GHz

Total cache: 35MB

TDP: 95W

Socket: AM4

Price: $ 249

AMD claims that the Ryzen 9 3900XT offers a 4% performance improvement in single core and 40% more than competitors’ solutions.

Other than that, AMD also announced the new A520 chipset, which supports the third generation and later AMD Ryzen. The first motherboards will only be available from August, though.

A few days ago the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT had been unveiled by Amazon Italy, which had also announced a launch in July.