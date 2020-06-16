AMD announces the new Ryzen 3000XT processors and the A520 chipset

AMD announces today I new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT desktop processors, which will be available starting July 7, 2020, and will enrich the lineup of third-generation Ryzen processors.
As we read in the press release issued by the company, i new Ryzen 3000XT guarantee a higher boost frequency than non-XT models, and are designed to maximize performance with any workload. This aspect is reflected both during gaming sessions and when creating content.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Core / Thread: 12/24
- Boost / base frequency: 4.7 / 3.8 GHz
- Total cache: 70 MB
- TDP: 105W
- Socket: AM4
- Price: $ 499
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Core / Thread: 8/16
- Boost / base frequency: 4.7 / 3.8 GHz
- Total cache: 36MB
- TDP: 105W
- Socket: AM4
- Price: $ 399
AMD Ryzen 5 3900XT
- Core / Thread: 6/12
- F Boost / base frequency: 4.5 / 3.8 GHz
- Total cache: 35MB
- TDP: 95W
- Socket: AM4
- Price: $ 249
AMD claims that the Ryzen 9 3900XT offers a 4% performance improvement in single core and 40% more than competitors’ solutions.
Other than that, AMD also announced the new A520 chipset, which supports the third generation and later AMD Ryzen. The first motherboards will only be available from August, though.
A few days ago the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT had been unveiled by Amazon Italy, which had also announced a launch in July.