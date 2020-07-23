Tech NewsComputing
Updated:

AMD announces new Ryzen 4000 desktop processors with integrated Radeon GPU

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

AMD announces new Ryzen 4000 desktop processors with integrated Radeon GPU

AMD today presented new desktop processors of the Ryzen 4000 series, with integrated Radeon graphics. Based on the 7nm process and Zen 2 architecture, the processors are able to offer an excellent user experience alongside cutting-edge energy efficiency.

Before discovering the technical data sheets of the new proposals, we will focus on some issues mentioned by AMD in the announcement press release. The Ryzen 4700G processor, in fact, is able to offer multi-thread performance up to 2.5 times faster than previous generations and 5% higher when compared with the Intel Core i7-9700 in a single thread.

The lineup consists of six different models:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 4700G: 8 cores / 16 Threads, TDP 65W, Boost frequency 4.4 / Base 3.6 GHz, 8 graphics cores, 12 MB cache;
  • AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE: 8 cores / 16 Threads, TDP 35W, 4.3 / Base 3.1 GHz boost frequency, 8 graphics cores, 12 MB cache;
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4600G: 6 cores / 12 Threads, TDP 65W, 4.2 / Base 3.7 GHz boost frequency, 7 graphics cores, 11 MB cache;
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE: 6 cores / 12 Threads, TDP 35W, 4.2 / Base 3.3 GHz 7 boost frequency, 11 MB cache;
  • AMD Ryzen 3 4300G: 4 cores / 8 Threads, TDP 65W, boost frequency 4.0 / Base 3.8 GHz, 6 graphics cores, 6 MB cache;
  • AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE: 4 cores / 8 Threads, 35W, Boost frequency 4.0 / Base 3.5 GHz, 6 graphics cores, 6 MB cache;

In parallel, AMD also unveiled the new Athlon 3000 G Series, which are aimed at the low end of the market. The lineup consists of three models

  • Athlon Gold 3150G: 4 cores / 4 threads, TDP 65W, the maximum frequency of 3.9 GHz, 3 graphic cores, 6MB cache
  • Athlon Gold 3150GE: 4 cores / 4 threads, TDP 35W, the maximum frequency of 3.8 GHz, 3 graphics cores, 6MB cache
  • Athlon Silver 3050GE: 2 cores / 4 threads, TDP 35W, the maximum frequency of 3.4 GHz, 3 graphics cores, 5MB cache.

Ryzen desktop processors are expected to be available on AMD partner devices, including Lenovo and HP, starting in the third quarter of 2020. The business counterparts, expected in the autumn, have also been announced.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

OnePlus Nord, the first impressions on the good-priced 5G smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus launches the smartphone with which it wants to try to return to the origins, better balancing the price-performance ratio. In these days we are...
Read more

AMD Ryzen 4000 makes the leap to the desktop: this is the new 7-nanometer microprocessors, initially reserved for manufacturers

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD Ryzen 4000 arrives at the desk. Chipsets made in 7 nanometers from AMD, introduced at the beginning of the year for laptops, are...
Read more

Will NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 be 20% better than the RTX 2080 Ti?

Computing Brian Adam -
Further details continue to appear on the next-gen of NVIDIA graphics cards or the Ampere GPUs. After the special of the YouTube channel "Moore's Law...
Read more

Laptop with SSD vs. laptop with traditional hard drive: when to choose each

Computing Brian Adam -
Over the past decade, we have seen a small revolution in computing take shape: the advent of SSDs or solid-state drives. Given their high...
Read more

OPPO presents its most expensive mobile to date: the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Android Brian Adam -
OPPO renews the OPPO Find X2 Pro range by reinforcing the agreement with one of the most popular sports car brands: OPPO arrives presents...
Read more

WhatsApp: How to get iPhone emojis on Android

Android Brian Adam -
If you are an Android user but want to use all the emojis available on iPhone phones on WhatsApp, here we share how to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY