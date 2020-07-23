AMD announces new Ryzen 4000 desktop processors with integrated Radeon GPU

AMD today presented new desktop processors of the Ryzen 4000 series, with integrated Radeon graphics. Based on the 7nm process and Zen 2 architecture, the processors are able to offer an excellent user experience alongside cutting-edge energy efficiency.

Before discovering the technical data sheets of the new proposals, we will focus on some issues mentioned by AMD in the announcement press release. The Ryzen 4700G processor, in fact, is able to offer multi-thread performance up to 2.5 times faster than previous generations and 5% higher when compared with the Intel Core i7-9700 in a single thread.

The lineup consists of six different models:

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G: 8 cores / 16 Threads, TDP 65W, Boost frequency 4.4 / Base 3.6 GHz, 8 graphics cores, 12 MB cache;

AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE: 8 cores / 16 Threads, TDP 35W, 4.3 / Base 3.1 GHz boost frequency, 8 graphics cores, 12 MB cache;

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G: 6 cores / 12 Threads, TDP 65W, 4.2 / Base 3.7 GHz boost frequency, 7 graphics cores, 11 MB cache;

AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE: 6 cores / 12 Threads, TDP 35W, 4.2 / Base 3.3 GHz 7 boost frequency, 11 MB cache;

AMD Ryzen 3 4300G: 4 cores / 8 Threads, TDP 65W, boost frequency 4.0 / Base 3.8 GHz, 6 graphics cores, 6 MB cache;

AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE: 4 cores / 8 Threads, 35W, Boost frequency 4.0 / Base 3.5 GHz, 6 graphics cores, 6 MB cache;

In parallel, AMD also unveiled the new Athlon 3000 G Series, which are aimed at the low end of the market. The lineup consists of three models

Athlon Gold 3150G: 4 cores / 4 threads, TDP 65W, the maximum frequency of 3.9 GHz, 3 graphic cores, 6MB cache

Athlon Gold 3150GE: 4 cores / 4 threads, TDP 35W, the maximum frequency of 3.8 GHz, 3 graphics cores, 6MB cache

Athlon Silver 3050GE: 2 cores / 4 threads, TDP 35W, the maximum frequency of 3.4 GHz, 3 graphics cores, 5MB cache.

Ryzen desktop processors are expected to be available on AMD partner devices, including Lenovo and HP, starting in the third quarter of 2020. The business counterparts, expected in the autumn, have also been announced.