Corona Virus
AMCHAM and AED team up to bring Costa Rica back to Costa Ricans abroad

By Brian Adam
Public-private partnerships are key not only to address this pandemic but also to move Costa Rica forward.

By EuroXlive

Due to the closure of borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have hundreds of Costa Ricans stranded in other countries and with no possibility of returning to Costa Rica anytime soon. Many of these siblings are suffering from illnesses, are older adults or are at risk of losing their jobs if they do not return to the country soon.

Knowing the complex situation that is happening, the North American Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) together with the Business Alliance for Development (AED) decided to start a campaign today to hire humanitarian flights to bring these Costa Ricans back to your country and home. Specifically, the project aims to bring back more than 250 Ticos who are in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. To do this, AMCHAM and AED need to raise $ 150,000.

According to Gisela Sánchez, President of AMCHAM: “This is a very clear example that public-private alliances are key not only to attend to this pandemic, but also to move Costa Rica forward. Today more than ever we want all Ticos to be able to return to their country and be with their families. ”

For his part, Luis Javier Castro, Honorary President of AED, stressed: “The pandemic took us all by surprise, as did hundreds of fellow compatriots who are still far from home. Bringing them back is not only the human thing to do, but represents our deepest values ​​as Costa Ricans. ”

Companies and people who want to contribute can access devueltaalhogar.cr, where they will find information about the project and bank accounts to make donations.

Slight reduction in Covid-19 unemployment payment

Community
The Covid-19 unemployment payment has declined slightly. This is the first time since it was approved on March 16th. 598,000 are in receipt of the €...
Read more

Apple will begin reopening its physical stores in the United States

Corona Virus
Apple is based in California, where confinement has been extended through May 31. By AFP Apple will reopen its physical stores next week in some states...
Read more

SICA implements the Energy Sector Plan to face the COVID-19 crisis

Corona Virus
The SICA General Secretariat works around the Regional Contingency Plan against Coronavirus approved on March 26. The regional energy sector plays an essential role in...
Read more

Mark Capper to be sentenced in June

Latest news
Mark Capper is set to be punished next month. The man (31) from Finglas, Dublin was involved in the murder attempt of Patrick Hutch 2...
Read more

Five keys that traditional education must learn from online platforms

Corona Virus
The coronavirus has enabled us to rebuild education from scratch. The coronavirus has arrived to change the rules and, consequently, our conception of the world...
Read more

Honduras: More than 17,000 jobs generate the production of biosafety equipment in the maquila

Corona Virus
Honduras and the Dominican Republic will produce 600 million biosafety masks for the United States More than 17,000 new jobs have generated the development of...
Read more
