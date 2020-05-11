AMCHAM and AED team up to bring Costa Rica back to Costa Ricans abroad

Public-private partnerships are key not only to address this pandemic but also to move Costa Rica forward.

By EuroXlive

Due to the closure of borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have hundreds of Costa Ricans stranded in other countries and with no possibility of returning to Costa Rica anytime soon. Many of these siblings are suffering from illnesses, are older adults or are at risk of losing their jobs if they do not return to the country soon.

Knowing the complex situation that is happening, the North American Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) together with the Business Alliance for Development (AED) decided to start a campaign today to hire humanitarian flights to bring these Costa Ricans back to your country and home. Specifically, the project aims to bring back more than 250 Ticos who are in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. To do this, AMCHAM and AED need to raise $ 150,000.

According to Gisela Sánchez, President of AMCHAM: “This is a very clear example that public-private alliances are key not only to attend to this pandemic, but also to move Costa Rica forward. Today more than ever we want all Ticos to be able to return to their country and be with their families. ”

For his part, Luis Javier Castro, Honorary President of AED, stressed: “The pandemic took us all by surprise, as did hundreds of fellow compatriots who are still far from home. Bringing them back is not only the human thing to do, but represents our deepest values ​​as Costa Ricans. ”

Companies and people who want to contribute can access devueltaalhogar.cr, where they will find information about the project and bank accounts to make donations.