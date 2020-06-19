Amazon’s Climate Pledge is growing: Verizon, Infosys and Reckit Benckiser are also members

Jeff Bezos, with a post published on his official Instagram account, has announced that Verizon, Infosys and Reckitt Benckiser have signed up to Amazon’s Climate Pledge, the commitment to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement by 2030.

By joining the Climate Pledge and agreeing to eliminate carbon emissions faster, these signatories will send an important signal to the market, which will give rise to a new wave of investments and to the development of innovative low-emission products and services, indispensable for meeting the commitments made. Each signatory is activating several major programs on their path to zero net carbon emissions.

“As the climate crisis worsens, more companies will have to take the issue seriously and get involved to achieve decarbonisation at a faster pace,” Said Christiana Figueres, former UN director of climate change and founding partner of Global Optimism. “The signatories are committed to following a tight schedule, which will move the needle of the balance in the race against time to stop the continuous warming of our planet. Initiatives like this will reduce emissions and slow down the damage already done, but we must act now“.

Verizon is on track to be carbon neutral with reference to the so-called “scope 1” and “scope 2” issues by 2035 and has issued a billion-dollar Green Bond to invest in innovative solutions to accelerate its sustainability-oriented efforts. These initiatives include powering its activities through the energy from 50% of renewable sources by 2025 and the stipulation of new VPPA (virtual energy purchase agreements) for over 380 MW of new capacity based on solar and wind energy.

“Climate change represents a global challenge that has an impact on all of us, which is why we considered it essential to adhere to the Climate Pledge,” Said Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon. “Leaving a cleaner world to future generations is one of our core values ​​as a responsible company. For us at Verizon, it’s not just about reducing our carbon footprint. Through our technologies and our networks, we are developing innovative solutions for customers, increasing efficiencies and enhancing resilience in every part of our company and in the communities we are at the service of.“.

RB is rapidly fulfilling the Paris Agreement on climate change, reducing its carbon emissions by 65% ​​by its sites and fueling its activities with 100% renewable energy by 2030, with the ambition to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2040, that is, ten years before the global target set for 2050. The commitment it undertook today represents a further development of the positive actions it has made to deal with climate change since 2012, including a 42% reduction in gas emissions in manufacturing and a 17% reduction in its water consumption.

“Climate change requires action from everyone,” Said Laxman, CEO of RB. “Together with committed partners such as Amazon, we will work to find innovative solutions for a low carbon future, to contain global warming below 1.5 ° C and to create a healthier and cleaner world. We have already reduced manufacturing greenhouse gas emissions by 42% since 2012, and will do more across our business, value chain and products to support this commitment. RB is proud to join Amazon, Global Optimism and other companies to fight climate change and work on the Climate Pledge“.

Infosys undertook of its own free will in 2011 to achieve carbon-neutral status, long before the Paris Agreement and is on track to do it well before 2040. Infosys has already invested in 60 MW of captive solar photovoltaic capacity, almost 45% of the electricity it uses comes from renewable sources and the commitment is made to reach 100% renewable energy. It also follows a very successful energy efficiency program that has helped it reduce its per capita energy consumption by 55% since 2008. As part of its path towards sustainability, Infosys has made significant investments in various local projects aimed to reduce emissions, to help achieve its goal of zero net carbon emissions. These projects not only address climate change but today they also benefit more than 100,000 families, contributing to the socio-economic development of rural areas in India.

“Infosys recognized from the outset that climate change poses a serious threat to our planet, and realized that it has the responsibility of mitigating its impact as a company by taking a series of concrete steps. Said Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys. “We were convinced that global organizations’ response to the crisis would have profoundly influenced how the rest of the world would embrace the cause. As a result, we made a commitment to take action on climate change over ten years ago, and the impact on the climate and the environment since then is an important factor that we take into consideration in the decisions we make as a company. We are pleased to start a collaboration with Amazon and Global Optimism as part of the Climate Pledge initiative, with the common goal of working towards a low carbon future“.

Amazon has joined the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi), an initiative that brings together companies to set targets on a scientific basis and enhance their competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. This reaffirms Amazon’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions, in line with the company’s scientific approach to tackling climate change. SBTi is an initiative born from the collaboration between CDP, the World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). It is one of the commitments made by the We Mean Business Coalition.