Amazon will broadcast the Premier League for free on Twitch: will it also be for Serie A?

While Serie A is wondering about the possibility of broadcasting two matches a day in the clear to avoid gatherings on the premises, Amazon continues to focus on the Premier League, which started again yesterday. The American company has announced that it will broadcast the UK’s top football league on Twitch for free.

The broadcasts will start later this month, with Crystal Palace – Burnley on June 29th and should involve four games in total. According to reports from various sites, it will be a real direct, such as those that hold millions of creators and the Q&A that we regularly transmit on our channel. Viewers will also be able to chat in chat to comment on the game live.

Apparently, however, the possibility will be given only to those who connect from the UK, which means that even if you have a Twitch subscription, Italian users will not be able to follow the games.

This is an absolute first for Amazon as it had never before relied on its streaming service, as it had previously broadcast the Boxing Day matches (for which it was awarded the rights) on Amazon Prime Video.

What happened overseas is particularly interesting as it could be a harbinger of what will happen with Serie A. In summer will award the TV rights of the championship for the next three years, and Sky will no longer be able to have exclusive rights on the internet. An offer from Amazon cannot, therefore, be excluded.