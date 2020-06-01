Tech GiantsAmazonLatest newsTech News
Amazon wants to take the lead when the autonomous car arrives

By Brian Adam
Jeff Bezos' interest in adding autonomous vehicles to the Amazon.com business list may have long-established players concerned. The fear would be that the $ 1.2 trillion e-commerce giant's interest in acquiring autonomous and electric taxi startup Zoox, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, could make it go from being an obvious customer of the product to an competitor with a lot of money. But the objective of the operation could have more to do with obtaining certain advantages.

Amazon has thrived by attracting its own customers to rely on its fast and cheap shipping. The problem is that it is expensive for the company, which spent $ 38 billion to deliver products to customers in 2019, an increase of 37% over the previous year. Having a fleet of autonomous electric vehicles is one way to reduce those overhead costs.

The constant fall in the price of electric vehicles, along with its lower maintenance costs, has not gone unnoticed by Bezos, nor has the advertising brilliance of reducing Amazon's carbon footprint.

In February, the company said it had ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from Rivian, a startup in which it has also invested. Robotics could further reduce costs. In 2012, Amazon bought Kiva Systems, a robotics company, and has deployed the technology extensively in its warehouses.

Autonomous driving is much more difficult to deploy, even in the wild. General Motors' Cruise unit has postponed plans to launch a robotaxis service in San Francisco, and Alphabet's Waymo, and others, have also started to delay deadlines. That hurts startups like Zoox, which will need more capital and time. Two things that Amazon and Bezos have plenty of.

Bezos still has the option to create a complete vehicle manufacturer. But the real advantage of buying Zoox (perhaps for less than the $ 3.2 billion it was valued in after its last round of financing, in 2018) would be to give Amazon a better look at how the technology is developing, which is Useful for choosing who to partner with and how to deploy more capital.

Amazon would also increase its growing patent hoarding, offering a good defense against rivals and patent trolls, if it wanted to develop the technology on its own. This is why companies like Google, now Alphabet, binge-fed mergers and acquisitions in the smartphone sector almost a decade ago.

Buying intellectual property also gives Amazon negotiating advantage over licensing and over chosen technology as a standard, a crucial element in ensuring that autonomous driving can move forward at a good pace. After all, if there's one thing Bezos appreciates, it's the speed of delivery.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

