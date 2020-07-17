Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Amazon TV Week: discount on a 5.1-channel Samsung soundbar

By Brian Adam
Amazon TV Week: discount on a 5.1-channel Samsung soundbar

Amazon TV Week continues, the week of the Seattle giant where it offers a wide range of discounts on TV and soundbar. Today we focus on this last category because the promotion proposed on one Samsung soundbar it’s really very interesting.

Their soundbar is the HW-Q60RS / ZF, and is available exclusively on Amazon at a price of 249.99 Euros, for a saving of 12% compared to the 284.13 Euros in the list, equal to 34.14 Euros less. The purchase also gives the possibility to make the payment in instalments with Cofidis’ CreditLine, as we have had the opportunity to tell on these pages in the past.

Delivery is guaranteed by Wednesday 22 July at no additional cost: the sale and shipping is handled directly by Amazon which also allows you to add additional protection for two years at a price of 18.39 Euros.

On a technical level, the soundbar has a total output power of 360W, with 5.1 channels and includes Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS 5.1 support. The package also includes the wall bracket to fix it. Also included is the Acoustic Beam as well as the Adaptive Sound, which can guarantee perfect sound for every scene with voice analysis. It is also compatible with HDR10, as it only requires the HDMI connection.

