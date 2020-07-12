Tech NewsAppsCommunity
Updated:

Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Electric windows to prevent traffic noise

Singapore: Unbearable traffic noise is felt in offices and homes on busy highways. Now, Singapore's engineers have successfully demonstrated...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

The world’s cheapest electric car, priced at just 30 930

Beijing: The Chinese company has developed the world's cheapest car, which costs only 30 930 and can be ordered...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

So you can automate tasks in Windows 10

Every time we turn on the computer there are a series of tasks that we perform automatically, almost without...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon to employees: 'TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required', then the headline

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in which the e-commerce giant had announced its intention to ban the use of TikTok by its workers, by ordering them to uninstall it from their smartphones.

The mail read that the app “TikTok is no longer allowed on mobile devices that access Amazon email”, complete with order to eliminate it by the end of the day. This communication had further escalated tensions around the Chinese social network, after Donald Trump announced that he wanted to ban TikTok in the US as labeled as one Chinese government surveillance and propaganda tool, which according to intelligence would use it to track users’ movements.

A ban from Amazon could cause a chain effect in the US, as Jeff Bezos’ company is the nation’s second largest employer after Walmart with over 840,000 employees. TikTok, in fact, for his part had immediately expressed perplexity and in a note he made it known that he does not understand these concerns.

Amazon shortly thereafter reversed and through a statement issued by a spokesperson he specified that “this morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error. There are no changes to our policies at this time in regards to TikTok“.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

How much does Chiara Ferragni earn $$$ for an Instagram post? A search has revealed it

Apps Brian Adam -
New market research conducted by the Hopper HQ agency led to the publication of the "Instagram Rich List 2020" ranking, which establishes the value...
Read more

US Air Force, close agreement with iRocket for reusable rockets

Space tech Brian Adam -
If you think Elon Musk and his SpaceX are the only ones aiming for the use of reusable rockets, you are wrong. Indeed, a...
Read more

The spectacular photos of the comet Neowise, visible to the naked eye

Space tech Brian Adam -
It is an all-natural spectacle that many people are witnessing these days. We refer to the comet Neowise, the protagonist of countless spectacular photos...
Read more

Xiaomi Black Shark, offer under 250 euros: low cost gaming smartphone

Gaming Brian Adam -
Following the discount on Samsung Galaxy A71, we return to dealing with offers in the field of mobile devices. In particular, today's promotion is...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones are reality: here are the pictures

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Samsung no longer seems to be able to contain information about the products that will be announced at the Unpacked event in August. Between...
Read more

How to create shortcuts to Google Assistant functions with Action Blocks

Google Brian Adam -
Action Blocks is a fairly new Google application that has not finished gaining as much popularity as it could. It is a somewhat different...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY