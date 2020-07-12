Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in which the e-commerce giant had announced its intention to ban the use of TikTok by its workers, by ordering them to uninstall it from their smartphones.

The mail read that the app “TikTok is no longer allowed on mobile devices that access Amazon email”, complete with order to eliminate it by the end of the day. This communication had further escalated tensions around the Chinese social network, after Donald Trump announced that he wanted to ban TikTok in the US as labeled as one Chinese government surveillance and propaganda tool, which according to intelligence would use it to track users’ movements.

A ban from Amazon could cause a chain effect in the US, as Jeff Bezos’ company is the nation’s second largest employer after Walmart with over 840,000 employees. TikTok, in fact, for his part had immediately expressed perplexity and in a note he made it known that he does not understand these concerns.

Amazon shortly thereafter reversed and through a statement issued by a spokesperson he specified that “this morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error. There are no changes to our policies at this time in regards to TikTok“.