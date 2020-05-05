[ADINSERTER AMP]
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Amazon, the vice president resigns: unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees

By Brian Adam
Amazon, the vice president resigns: 'unacceptable to lay off afraid employees'

Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to “fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by the Covid-19 pandemic”. Bray announced his resignation through a letter published on his website and marks the end of the collaboration after six years.

The former executive made heavy accusations against Amazon and said that firing and disparaging employees who organized the protests because they were worried about the job situation during the pandemic is unacceptable. In the long letter, Bray bluntly states that the layoffs are “designed to create a climate of fear”.

According to the engineer, Amazon’s strategy during the health crisis was to fire dissidents and disparage them both in the press and behind closed doors. In American warehouses, there have been dozens of confirmed cases of Coronavirus, which sparked employee protests as they believed e-commerce wouldn’t do enough to protect them from the virus. The colleagues of Target, FedEx, Instacart and Whole Foods have also joined the mobilization.

Amazon in a statement to Motherboard claimed that these “they are spreading misinformation and false news about what the company has done“.

Bray claims that this news “they feel the streak of toxicity that affects corporate culture, and I don’t want to serve or drink that poison“.”Staying VP of Amazon would have meant, in effect, approving actions that I deeply despised. So I resigned“.

Amazon, asked by Vice, declined to comment on the letter from the former vice president.

