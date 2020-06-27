Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Amazon: super offer on AirPods Pro on Unieuro’s Bastard Black Friday

By Brian Adam
Amazon: super offer on AirPods Pro on Unieuro's Bastard Black Friday

Yet another very tasty offer proposed by Amazon on Unieuro’s Black Friday day one. Seattle society indeed discounts AirPods Pro again apple top of the range headphones with active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro today they are available at 212 Euros, 24% less than the 279 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 67 Euros. The offer is therefore noteworthy and brings the price close to the historical minimum reached on the platform.

Headphones, which unlike “classic” AirPods, they sport an in-ear design with active noise cancellation that immerses users in the sound, to which is added the transparency mode which is ideal for outdoor activities as it also allows you to listen to the surrounding world. It is also about sweat and water-resistant earphones, with adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music according to the shape of the ear also using the pads included directly in the package and which can also be purchased separately on the Apple website and on the Stores.

Amazon also allows you to add additional assistance for two years at the price of 39 Euros and manages both the sale and the shipping.

During the Apple keynote last Monday, Apple announced the arrival of Spatial Audio on AirPods Pro.

